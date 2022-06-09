NBA Rumors Roundup: Warriors veteran has considered retirement since 2017-18, Donovan Mitchell anticipated to request a move to a “glamour market” team, and more | June 9th, 2022 

NBA rumors suggest Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala could be thinking of hanging his boots by the end of the season.

Iguodala recently spoke about retiring. He revealed he is yet to make a concrete decision about his playing status for next season.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell will be in the limelight this offseason, with coach Quin Snyder deciding to step down from his role with the Utah Jazz.

Speculation continues to grow around Utah's stars Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, with the latter likelier to be on his way out as per NBA rumors.

Andre Iguodala has been considering retirement from the NBA since 2017-18; this season is likely his last

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala could retire by the end of the season. The 37-year-old is a vital part of Golden State in the NBA Finals as a veteran mentor and 'de facto' assistant coach.

Iguodala has battled various injuries in his 18th year in the NBA. It isn't a sudden decision for him, though, as he has considered the possibility of retiring in 2017.

Here's what Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote regarding this:

“Hanging it up has been on his mind since at least 2017 or 2018. And if the Warriors hadn’t come calling last summer, odds are Iguodala would have retired then.”

League sources feel that it’s a matter of “when and not if” regarding Donovan Mitchell’s desire to join a “glamour market team”

Donovan Mitchell's future with the Utah Jazz is heavily speculated following head coach Quin Snyder's departure from the franchise. According to NBA rumors, Mitchell was 'unsettled' and 'unnerved' when he found out about Snyder's departure.

Rival teams asked for Mitchell's availability, but the Jazz aren't fielding any offers for him unless it's a massive one. Utah considers the shooting guard a big part of their plans moving forward.

However, according to Action Network's Matt Moore, Donovan Mitchell is likely to ask for a trade move to a "glamour market" team.

Here's what Moore's report stated:

"As far as the idea of a Mitchell trade coming down the pike, league sources do feel that it’s a matter of 'when and not if' with Mitchell eventually asking to go to a 'glamour market' like New York or Miami. But in the short term, there’s skepticism it will happen.

"New Jazz owner Ryan Smith is said to be extremely dedicated to keeping and building around Mitchell. Which, of course, is going to mean moving Rudy Gobert as it’s become apparent that relationship is untenable on-court and off-court."

Denver Nuggets have made Will Barton and Monte Morris available in trade talks

The Denver Nuggets will be back at full strength next season with the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Nikola Jokic has looked shorthanded in the last two postseasons and that could soon change. The Nuggets are looking to capitalize on their windows and build around the two-time MVP.

As per the latest NBA rumors, they are making veterans Will Bardon and Monte Morris available in trade talks. Here's what Action Network's Matt Moore wrote regarding this:

"As such, instead of the usual period of trying to gain footing, Denver is expected to hit the offseason running. Both Will Barton and Monte Morris are believed to be available in trade talks from league sources outside Denver.

"Internally Denver is reciting a plan for aggressive moves to build a true contender around Nikola Jokic with Jamal Murray and MPJ returning for opening night."

Portland, Denver and San Antonio listed as potential destinations for OG Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors were among the most surprising teams during the 2021-22 NBA season. They finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, despite being in the middle of a minor rebuild. Their leading player Pascal Siakam missed the first few weeks, but the emergence of rookie Scottie Barnes elevated them to playoff contention.

Fred VanVleet filled Kyle Lowry's shoes exceptionally well and made his All-Star debut. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby also played at a high level on both ends of the floor. The Raptors are now looking to make moves to sustain their status as playoff contenders and eventually return to championship contention.

Anunoby has emerged as a trade candidate of late. According to NBA rumors, San Antonio, Portland and Denver are listed as three landing spots for the forward.

Here's what Matt Moore of the Action Network reported on this:

"Along those lines, don’t be surprised to see more smoke around a potential trade for OG Anunoby. The Raptors with a re-signed Masai Ujiri like their core.

"But ultimately upgrades will have to come with the inclusion of one of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, or Anunoby, and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes’ emergence opens the door for gauging Anunoby’s value on the market…

"And that value is high. Among the potential trade partners for an Anunoby deal, Portland is consistently mentioned as a possibility, along with Denver and San Antonio.

"The Blazers are expected to be aggressive with the seventh pick in trade talks as they look to get win-now talent back around Damian Lillard."

Suns projecting to not let go of Deandre Ayton for nothing

According to NBA rumors, the Phoenix Suns' restricted free agent Deandre Ayton is likelier to play elsewhere next season. The Suns' franchise doesn't consider the former #1 pick worthy of a max contract. Ayton hasn't backed down from his demands, either, and could be on his way out.

The 23-year-old is a great fit for a rebuilding team or a title contender because of his age and skill set. He remains a player of high value and as per the latest reports, the Suns aren't considering letting Ayton leave in free agency for nothing.

Here's what Action Network's Matt Moore reported regarding this:

"The Suns are at least projecting right now that they are not going to let Deandre Ayton go for nothing. The season ended messily with tension between Ayton and head coach Monty Williams.

"But Phoenix’s front office views him as too valuable to let him go for nothing, with the subsequent option of keeping him on as much as a four-year deal if only to judge his trade value later.

"Whether that’s bluffing to help facilitate sign-and-trade options or not, that’s the posture they’ve taken."

