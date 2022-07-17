NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook to Utah Jazz deemed "plausible" around the league if Donovan Mitchell gets traded 

NBA rumors suggest the Utah Jazz could be a landing spot for Russell Westbrook if they trade All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Utah will be heading into a rebuild if Mitchell is traded and will only be interested in picks and young players.

They will have the space to absorb Westbrook's salary. They could send back Patrick Beverley's and Bojan Bogdanovic's contracts in a potential deal. Then, they could reach a buy-out agreement with Westbrook later. Here's what Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported regarding this potential trade:

“If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland of young picks or young players and draft picks, there has been increasing talk around the league about teams wondering if the Jazz would be a potential landing spot for the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook, where they could potentially get Patrick Beverley and other salary back,” said Fischer on a recent episode of his podcast. (h/t Clutch Points).

Fischer added:

“I’m not saying that’s been discussed. I’m not saying it’s likely to happen, but in theory, if the Jazz in this rebuild, who just want picks, can get one or two picks from the Lakers to get an expiring contract and buy Russell Westbrook out, it seems like a scenario people around the league believe to, at least, be plausible.”

NBA Rumors: Lakers stars pushing for a Kyrie Irving trade, relationship between the franchise and Russell Westbrook looks strained, as per reports

The LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook could end their partnership soon. LA made a blockbuster trade to acquire the former MVP last offseason, but the move hasn't paid off. The franchise endured, arguably, its most disappointing campaign last year, finishing with a 33-49 record and failing to qualify for the play-in tournament.

Westbrook is an awkward fit next to LeBron James. Both play similar roles. Meanwhile, Westbrook needs the ball in his hands for majority of the game to be at his best, but that was never going to be possible with LeBron as the team's floor general.

The LA Lakers are reportedly exploring trades in exchange for Russell Westbrook's $47 million expiring contract. Kyrie Irving is rumored to be a top target due to his situation with the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers and Nets have engaged in discussions about a possible Westbrook for Irving deal, but no agreement has been made.

As per the LA Times' Brodrick Turner and Dan Woike, Lakers stars are pushing for a Kyrie Irving trade. Here's what was reported (H/T Heavy.com):

“Still, the relationship between the Lakers and [Russell] Westbrook has looked severely strained this offseason,” Woike and Turner wrote. “He attended the Lakers’ summer league opener in Las Vegas, but he and LeBron James, who was also there, didn’t speak — a stark contrast to their time together last summer.

“The awkwardness was noted throughout NBA circles, with strong beliefs that the Lakers’ biggest stars have been pushing for the team to trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.”

The report didn't mention which players from LA are forcing the move, but it's likely to be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There could be some friction in their relationship with Westbrook after last season's debacle. LeBron and Westbrook didn't greet each other during a Summer League game a few days back. The two sat on opposite ends of the floor.

It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds as it could have significant amplification on the LA Lakers' status as title contenders for next season.

