NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs moved on from former All-Star due to his social media activity

The trade that sent Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to the Atlanta Hawks seems to have unraveled a new issue. At the beginning of the week, no one saw Murray's comments regarding the Spurs organization coming.

Before free agency started, Murray got shipped to the Hawks. After the news broke, the Spurs' social media accounts worked on touching tributes to honor the All-Star. Even Murray gave a heartwarming appreciation post addressing his time with the team.

Everything seemed cordial. Then, Murray responded to new comments on his post.

Josh Paredes @Josh810 Had to verify this with my own eyes because it seems so out of nowhere.

Murray's reply had many San Antonio Spurs fans feeling disturbed and disrespected. No one knows why he made this particular comment. A few weeks ago, everything seemed fine. However, people are still wondering why he made these comments.

"Hard to build around the insecure and immature ... Can't be a Batman with thin skin," said Don Harris.

"Hard to build around the insecure and immature ... Can't be a Batman with thin skin," said Don Harris.

Dejounte Murray's cryptic social media posts regarding the San Antonio Spurs aren't anything new

The 29th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft has developed into an All-Star. His successful recovery from an ACL injury and subsequent improvement drew notice around the league.

The Spurs found a late first-round gem in Dejounte Murray. He was a raw, undeveloped athlete. Now, he is an All-Star. Murray is also the last player to have played alongside the legendary Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker with the Spurs.

When the Spurs lost the play-in, there were rumors about who the Spurs would acquire in free agency. Players included in the rumors were Phoenix Suns' center Deandre Ayton and Chicago Bulls' All-Star Zach LaVine.

Dejounte Murray decided to troll the fans and tweet a photoshopped image of Zach LaVine in a Spurs jersey. He deleted the tweet, but it caught fans off guard.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Dejounte Murray dreaming about Zach LaVine joining the Spurs.



LaVine is an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season with the Bulls

Since then, there has been a new addition to the "Murray deleted tweets" club. After being traded to the Hawks, Murray took to social media to show how excited he was, but it didn't sit well with Spurs fans.

Saying that he finally feels wanted is pointed at the Spurs organization. The Spurs took a chance on him in 2016, but Murray's time there was seemingly tumultuous.

