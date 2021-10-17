NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs preparing for head coach Gregg Popovich's retirement within the next 2 years

Legendary coach Gregg Popovich's unprecedented 26-year run as San Antonio Spurs head coach looks like it might be coming to an end soon. According to NBA Rumors, the Spurs have begun the process of preparing for Pop's retirement within the next two years.

Popovich is one of the longest tenured coaches in the history of the league and has been a revolutionary figure with multiple former and current head coaches coming from his tutelage. Pop has won five titles with the Spurs and has a mind-boggling record of 1310 wins and 653 losses in 1963 games in the regular season and an astonishing 59% win rate in the playoffs. Whoever Spurs choose next to replace him will surely have humungous shoes to fill.

As per reports by ESPN's NBA insider Jordan Schultz, the San Antonio Spurs have initiated an extensive search for a new head coach, keeping in mind Gregg Popovich's eventual retirement in a year or two. Schultz reported:

League sources say the #Spurs are preparing for Gregg Popovich’s retirement within the next 1-2 years. As he begins his 26th HC season, I’m told the organization has initiated an extensive search - both in-house and externally - into finding Pop’s replacement.

Replacing a legend like Popovich is an extremely difficult task and can go sideways with the wrong decision, luckily for the Spurs they have a solid organizational structure with the likes of RC Buford and Pop overseeing the search.

Can Gregg Popovich lead the San Antonio Spurs to the playoffs this year?

Popovich arguing with the referee

Gregg Popovich's legendary 22-year playoff streak came to an end in 2020. Pop's teams have always been known for being defensive juggernauts and for their unselfish style of play on offense, which has worked very well for them in the past leading to five titles and one of the biggest dynasty's the league has ever seen.

However, the past couple of seasons have seen the Spurs drop their standards on both ends, leading to them missing out on the playoffs. This upcoming season does not seem much different, with the Spurs looking weaker on paper after losing key players such as DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills in the offseason.

The rise of a young core with the likes of Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker will give Greg Popovich and the Spurs a much-welcome boost but will not be enough to qualify for the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference. The last two seasons of Pop's legendary tenure seem more like a developmental task and a farewell tour than actual competitive basketball.

Having said that, you can never count out Gregg Popovich because he is capable of conjuring up some magic and willing his team to qualify.

