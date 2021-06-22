NBA Rumors: Several San Antonio Spurs players want Kelly Oubre Jr. to join the franchise in free agency

Kelly Oubre Jr. is among the most coveted free agents this summer and NBA rumors have already linked him to several franchises, including the San Antonio Spurs. The two-way wing played a crucial role for the Golden State Warriors during the 2020-21 season, but his campaign was cut short by a wrist injury.

The San Antonio Spurs are potentially looking at a roster overhaul in the upcoming offseason and could have nearly $50 million in cap space. This makes them a viable landing spot for Kelly Oubre, who reportedly wants $20 million in annual salaries. Hence, it's not surprising that the Spurs are in the race to sign Oubre.

But it's not just the Spurs organization that's interested in the prospect of Kelly Oubre moving to San Antonio. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, several Spurs players want the move to happen as well. Fischer wrote:

"Several Spurs players appear eager to land Oubre in San Antonio, according to league sources. He could slide into DeMar DeRozan's spot on the wing as a lower-usage, defensive piece who fits the young Spurs' timeline."

Always reliable on the defensive end, Kelly Oubre shot historically bad numbers for the Golden State Warriors at the start of the 2020-21 season. But he found his rhythm in due time, finishing the year with an average of 15.4 points and six rebounds per game.

NBA Rumors: Is Kelly Oubre Jr. a good fit for the San Antonio Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs could be headed towards a rebuild next season. The likes of DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay are all free agents and it's uncertain whether any of them will be brought back.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

If the idea is indeed to usher in a new era, then splurging money on Kelly Oubre Jr. makes sense. He could be DeRozan's replacement in the Spurs' rotation. Oubre's playmaking ability isn't nearly the same as DeRozan, but he does bring better defensive prowess and shooting range to the table.

Kelly Oubre sent KD's shot 🔙 pic.twitter.com/9hfwqU90wp — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2021

Most importantly, Kelly Oubre is still 25 and would easily fit into the same timeline as the rest of the up-and-comers on the San Antonio Spurs' roster if the team were to rebuild. Playing under Gregg Popovich would also allow Oubre to augment his skill set.

With other suitors in the fray as well, it's hard to predict where Kelly Oubre Jr. will land in free agency, but he's certainly worth a shot for the San Antonio Spurs.

