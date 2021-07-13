NBA Rumors: Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson on New York Knicks' radar

Three-point specialist Duncan Robinson is set to test restricted free agency this summer and NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are among his fans. After going undrafted in 2018, Robinson played three years with the Miami Heat and played a huge role in their unprecedented run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Considering that the NBA is becoming ever so focused on shooting from distance, players such as Duncan Robinson are in demand. As per SNY's Ian Begley, some of those within the New York Knicks brass are high on Robinson. Begley wrote:

"[Duncan] Robinson will probably have plenty of suitors this summer. This isn’t surprising, but Robinson has fans within the Knicks organization."

Duncan Robinson's shooting averages fell this season as compared to his sophomore year, but he still made 40.8% of his 8.5 attempts from downtown for the Miami Heat.

Duncan Robinson on free agency: Obviously, I’ve had an incredible experience here. I love this organization for many different reasons. Haven’t shifted my focus on that just yet. The next weeks will be about gathering information and trying to make best decision possible pic.twitter.com/NAS3a38I5m — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) May 31, 2021

NBA Rumors: Is Duncan Robinson a good fit for the New York Knicks?

Duncan Robinson would be a critical addition to the New York Knicks, who lacked depth in the shooting department during the 2020-21 season. Robinson's shot an imperial 42.3% from downtown for his career. The best that any of the Knicks' regular rotation players managed last season was 41.5% by Alec Burks.

Duncan Robinson plays largely off the ball and needs little room to get his shot up. Robinson's 6'7 frame also allows him to oscillate between shooting guard and small forward. He's not among the best defenders, but playing under Erik Spoelstra has ensured that he at least puts in a shift while protecting the basket.

Duncan Robinson’s release on this three was so quick 😳 pic.twitter.com/fpfInLnYaZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 17, 2020

The New York Knicks will have roughly $50 million in cap space and shouldn't have any difficulty outbidding competition for Duncan Robinson's signature. But that alone won't cut it. The Miami Heat are likely to match any offer sheet that Robinson signs to keep him as trade bait for the future. The Knicks will probably have to send a draft pick to the Heat to land Robinson via sign-and-trade.

Duncan Robinson could command anywhere between $15 to $20 million annually. It's up to the New York Knicks front office to decide whether they think he's worth that money and the additional assets that they'd likely have to give up to get him.

