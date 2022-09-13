NBA Rumors: Snoop Dogg enquired Steph Curry about a potential Kevin Durant trade

Recent rumors suggest that Steph Curry had a conversation with Snoop Dogg regarding a potential reunion with Kevin Durant. Curry discussed a possible trade with the American rapper and also shed light on why the move didn't make sense.

Kevin Durant has been in the news for majority of the offseason. He was linked with the Golden State Warriors as his trade request garnered attention from several teams.

In an interview with Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan, Curry mentioned that he was keen on reuniting with Durant. With the idea of recreating an invincible roster, Curry reportedly never hesitated at the notion.

However, Sullivan also had to report on an interesting discussion between the Warriors star and Snoop Dogg.

As the two hashed out the details of the trade, Steph Curry mentioned the issues Durant would face with regards to his preferred locations. He told Snoop:

"Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there."

Durant had mentioned the Phoenix Suns as a preferred destination. However, given the high asking price Brooklyn set on Durant, a team like the Suns would have a lot more to lose by pursuing the Nets forward.

Meanwhile, on Durant's link with the Boston Celtics, Curry said:

"They have a little bit of everything, but they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. He’s such a pivotal piece.… If they would have done that—"

Sullivan mentioned that Curry made a gesture with his hands that was suggestive of an explosion.

A move to the Warriors would mean that the organization would have to give up a few of their rising stars to get a player like Durant. Therefore, both Curry and Snoop Dogg agreed that it's best for him to remain with the Nets.

Steph Curry has faith in the Golden State Warriors for next season

The Golden State Warriors celebrate winning the 2022 NBA Finals

Although Steph Curry was enamored by the idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant, the Warriors superstar has complete faith in his team. Coming off a successful title run, Curry is confident that they can do it again next season.

Although the Dubs have lost a handful of players, the organization as a whole has done a great job of keeping the core together. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have emerged as big contributors and will only get better.

The Dubs will definitely be the team to beat as they still boast the "Big Three" of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The team begins their official training camp on Sept. 24.

