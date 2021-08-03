NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie nearing a deal with Washington Wizards 

The 2021 NBA free agency has been enticing so far, and the latest NBA rumors suggest that point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards.

It was reported earlier that Dinwiddie was interested in pairing up with Wizards star Bradley Beal after the franchise agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that Spencer Dinwiddie and the Washington Wizards were close to reaching an agreement.

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie played only three games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He endured a season-ending ACL injury by the end of December last year.

Dinwiddie had a breakout 2019-2020 NBA campaign, though, which is one of the major reasons he was targeted by multiple franchises heading into free agency. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game that season.

The Dallas Mavericks were another team that was interested in signing Spencer Dinwiddie when free agency opened, as per NBA rumors.

NBA Rumors: Is Spencer Dinwiddie a good fit for the Washington Wizards?

Spencer Dinwiddie would be a great addition to the Washington Wizards. At 28 years of age, he is heading towards the prime of his career.

Dinwiddie is an excellent playmaker and someone who can score from all three levels. The Wizards will also benefit from his decent perimeter defense.

The Washington Wizards are looking to make it to the playoffs again next season as the chances of Bradley Beal staying with the club are high at the moment.

The Wizards have a decent core for next season. This includes Beal, Rui Hachimura, and Thomas Bryant, along with their latest acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope came into the side as part of the Russell Westbrook deal that included Kyle Kuzma and Montrez Harrell. The latter two could be on the move, as per NBA rumors. Nonetheless, the other pieces in the side could prove to be great fits alongside Spencer Dinwiddie for next season.

Reports suggest the Washington Wizards are likely offering a deal worth $60 million across three years. As suggested by NBA rumors in the past, Dinwiddie was looking to sign a deal worth $15-20 million. So, the possibility of a deal going through is looking increasingly likely at the moment.

Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing an agreement with the Washington Wizards that will pay roughly $60 million over three years, per league sources. Talks are still ongoing in their Los Angeles meeting. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 3, 2021

