NBA Rumors: Steph Curry was keen to suit up with Kevin Durant again amidst speculation of former's return to Dubs

Recent NBA rumors have suggested that Steph Curry was keen to see Kevin Durant return to the Golden State Warriors for the upcoming season. Given that the team was heavily linked to the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks for the forward, the Warriors superstar mentioned that he was looking forward to a reunion.

It is no secret that Durant's trade saga was one of the pivotal storylines of the offseason. After shaking up the NBA with his trade request at the start of free agency, teams around the league engaged in negotiations for the superstar.

The Golden State Warriors were also considered one of the frontrunners to land the Nets forward in this span of time.

RealGM @RealGM Warriors Interested In Trading For Kevin Durant basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267782… Warriors Interested In Trading For Kevin Durant basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267782…

Although the Warriors were coming off a successful title run, the side were reportedly looking at blowing things up. In this regard, Steph Curry mentioned his excitement about potentially reuniting with Kevin Durant in an interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone.

When asked about the idea of playing with Durant again, he said:

"And if you said, 'Oh KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him,' I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, 'Hell yeah!'"

Curry added upon this by mentioning that he was never hesitant about a potential reunion with Durant. With the Nets forward in the lineup, the Warriors could become virtually unbeatable again.

However, Curry displayed confidence in the current team's capabilities when he said:

"If anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation -- no disrespect to anybody on our team -- but you don't know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed."

Matt Sullivan @sullduggery When I asked Steph Curry last month if the Warriors entertained a trade for Kevin Durant, he did NOT hold back.



It says a lot about a competitor that he'd consider blowing up the defending champs. It says a lot about a friend that he'd run it back with KD.



Steph's full answer: When I asked Steph Curry last month if the Warriors entertained a trade for Kevin Durant, he did NOT hold back.It says a lot about a competitor that he'd consider blowing up the defending champs. It says a lot about a friend that he'd run it back with KD. Steph's full answer: https://t.co/KGC4FCFEFu

While the idea of Durant returning to Golden State generated a significant amount of interest, the Nets managed to retain their superstar for the next season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.



The Nets are running it back. Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.The Nets are running it back. https://t.co/tqCmZt5Eju

With Kevin Durant returning to Brooklyn, the Nets will be title contenders as well. Emerging as challengers to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the two superstars will face each other as rivals next season.

A Steph Curry vs Kevin Durant Finals matchup is on the cards

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant greet each other before a game

The Golden State Warriors will remain one of the strongest teams in the West as they head into next season. Having retained a number of core pieces, the Dubs will look to repeat their recent title success.

Meanwhile, Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will have a lot to prove this season. Coming off a miserable outing in the playoffs last season, the Nets have made significant additions to improve their roster strength.

With Kyrie Irving and Durant back on the roster, the Nets will be title contenders in the East. Although the Eastern Conference will be a tough challenge to overcome, the Nets certainly have the roster strength to match and overwhelm the most competitive teams.

A potential Curry vs. Durant matchup is an exciting notion for basketball fans.

Kevin Durant's legacy has taken a massive hit after a wild series of events since his departure from Golden State. In this regard, a matchup against his former team and teammates is the ideal ground for him to defend his legacy.

