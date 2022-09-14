NBA Rumors: Steph Curry nearing lucrative $1B lifetime deal with sports and activewear giant

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the highest-paid players in the league. While Curry has secured a rather hefty bag with his NBA contract, he is rumored to sign another massive deal that will see him set for a lifetime. Not only has he made money from his player contracts but he has also earned a fortune from endorsements.

Curry is currently seeing out his contract with Under Armour, which is expected to be up for renewal in 2024. In this regard, the Warriors star and Under Armour are nearing an agreement on a lifetime endorsement which could amount to nearly $1 billion.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… Steph reportedly is about to get a bag with a capital "B" Steph reportedly is about to get a bag with a capital "B" 👀💰 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

The lucrative deal comes out of Steph Curry's loyalty and contribution towards building the brand. Since signing with Under Armour in 2013 earning $4 million a year, the guard has seen the value of this contract increase exponentially.

However, the journey itself hasn't been easy. Curry had previously voiced his frustration with the brand being unable to sell his signature shoe early on.

Matt Sullivan @sullduggery



In five interviews this summer, we had some real talk about athlete activism, aging, therapy and much more.



Read my If y'all think you know @StephenCurry30 , think again.In five interviews this summer, we had some real talk about athlete activism, aging, therapy and much more.Read my @RollingStone cover story, with cameos by Steve Kerr, Stacey Abrams, Snoop and Fauci rollingstone.com/culture/cultur… If y'all think you know @StephenCurry30, think again.In five interviews this summer, we had some real talk about athlete activism, aging, therapy and much more.Read my @RollingStone cover story, with cameos by Steve Kerr, Stacey Abrams, Snoop and Fauci rollingstone.com/culture/cultur… https://t.co/FkPZmNYQUR

When discussing the situation with Under Armour in an interview with Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan, Curry said:

"“There wasn’t quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly. So, yeah, I got mad.”

The superstar also developed some frustration towards Under Armour founder Kevin Planck due to his support of former US President Donald Trump. With the situation reaching boiling point, Curry reportedly also considered leaving Under Armour.

However, after a meeting with Planck, Under Armour established a subsidiary Curry Brand similar to Nike's Jordan Brand. Speaking about navigating this situation, Curry hilariously told Sullivan:

"I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad,” Curry said. “That’s the best part about it.”

While the superstar's brand endorsements will see him earn a significant amount of money, he will add to his income with his on-court activities.

Steph Curry signed a massive deal that will see him earn $215 million over the next four years. As the first player to sign back-to-back $200 million deals, Curry has set a precedent in his ability to secure the bag.

Steph Curry's current contract with the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is one of the highest paid players in the game. After signing one of the first supermax deals in the NBA, Curry went ahead and signed another huge four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors last season.

Having spent 13 years in the league prior to last season, Curry had earned a rough total of $250 million from his NBA contract. After signing his latest four-year deal, the superstar will see this total jump to $470 million.

This also makes him one of three players, alongside LeBron James and Chris Paul, to earn more than $400 million on the court.

Additionally, Steph Curry will also earn $59 million at the age of 37 in the final year of his contract. Locked in with the Warriors until the end of the 2025-26 season, the Dubs will look forward to seeing at least three more years of Curry.

Front Office Sports @FOS



He joins Chris Paul and LeBron James as players who will earn $400M+ on the court. Steph Curry’s 4-year, $215 million deal with Golden State makes him the first player in NBA history to sign multiple $200M+ dealsHe joins Chris Paul and LeBron James as players who will earn $400M+ on the court. Steph Curry’s 4-year, $215 million deal with Golden State makes him the first player in NBA history to sign multiple $200M+ deals 💸He joins Chris Paul and LeBron James as players who will earn $400M+ on the court. https://t.co/Of6AbHcHm7

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy