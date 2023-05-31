NBA Rumors- Steve Kerr may leave the Warriors eventually and take over the Spurs from Gregg Popovich

In a big blow to the Golden State Warriors, it appears that coach Steve Karr might be following in the footsteps of the President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers in leaving the franchise. Rumors suggest that Karr could be leaving the Warriors soon, bringing an end to his coaching career at the franchise that started with the 2014-15 season.

According to sources, Kerr could leave the Warriors to instead coach the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio's long-time head coach Gregg Popovich has been rumored to be retiring soon, and he still hasn't re-signed any contracts with the organization. However, with the Spurs soon drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a possibility that Popovich could possibly return for one last ride.

What's next for Steve Kerr ultimately if he leaves the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

If Gregg Popovich ultimately decides to call it quits, Steve Kerr is already destined to be next in line. As a player, Kerr played four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. In his time there, the young Kerr successfully won two championships under Popovich's leadership.

Having said that, Kerr's connection with the Spurs organization runs deep. However, above all, Kerr is currently one of the most successful coaches in the NBA. Since getting hired as head coach for the Golden State Warriors back in the 2014-15 season, he helped the team win four championships in a span of eight years.

With that in mind, it's a no-brainer for San Antonio to bring someone like Kerr into the organization. He'll obviously be a perfect fit considering that he's already won gold with the squad in the past and is a great coach like Popovich.

But what exactly does that mean for the Golden State? If Kerr ultimately decides to leave, Kenny Atkinson, the team's top assistant coach, will fill in for Steve. There are speculations that Atkinson's fate has already been set in stone when he turned down a head coaching position for the Charlotte Hornets.

The reason behind Atkinson's declination as head coach could be due to the fact that Golden State is probably preparing for Steve Kerr's eventual departure.

