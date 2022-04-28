NBA Rumors: Steve Nash looking to play 3x NBA-All Star in Draymond Green-type role for Brooklyn Nets next season

NBA rumors suggest that head coach Steve Nash could use Ben Simmons in a Draymond Green-type role for the Brooklyn Nets next season.

According to Marc Stein in his latest Substack piece, the Nets are unlikely to part ways with Nash this summer. Brooklyn's front office still trusts the two-time MVP, as he never had control of the injuries and drama surrounding the team all season.

One of the things the Brooklyn Nets have to think about is the Ben Simmons situation, though. Simmons has been dealing with back soreness since getting acquired from the Sixers at the trade deadline. The three-time All-Star was supposed to return against the Boston Celtics, but his back flared up due to some mental hurdles.

Nets beat writer Kristian Winfield told Michael Scotto of Hoopshype that the Nets have a lot of support for Simmons. Winfield noted that the team expects him to return next season. He missed an entire season without a clear physical or mental injury. Winfield said:

"A source close to Simmons told me he’s going through it right now mentally, but Ben will be back next season. The source I spoke to was very confident in that. Another source I spoke to said the Nets have been supportive at every turn."

Winfield added that he spoke to Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash about how he intends to use Simmons next season. He could possibly use the Australian in a Draymon Green-like role. Nash won two titles with Golden State and was a special consultant before signing with the Nets. Winfield added:

"I spoke to Steve Nash about Simmons on the side. The way Draymond plays is in many ways, how you can compare that to the type of impact Simmons can have. He's far more athletic than Draymond. You're going to have Durant on one side and Irving on the other with a shooter and a rim-roller. If they're playing small ball, you can have Ben at the five. I think he makes them so much more versatile.'"

Brooklyn Nets supportive but frustrated with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets were "frustrated and disheartened" with Simmons' decision to rule himself out of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Simmons cited back soreness but explained that he has a 'mental block' stemming from last postseason's failures with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Jeff Fischer of Bleacher Report noted that the Nets have no other choice but to support Simmons and get him ready for next season. An anonymous general manager believes the former Sixers star has no trade value at the moment. Fishcer wrote:

"Brooklyn just has to play it out a little bit. You don't really have a choice. I just don't think he has any real trade value. He hasn't been accountable for two franchises. He hasn't played an entire season due to a back injury."

