NBA rumors: Suns set hefty price tag on Kevin Durant for potential offseason trade

When it comes to Kevin Durant’s time in Phoenix, it appears the writing is on the wall. Given reports indicating Durant was blindsided by his name being included in trade talks last month, he and the Suns are reportedly heading for a breakup this offseason.

Phoenix, however, reportedly set a hefty price for any potential trade partner interested in Durant. In a piece published by The Arizona Republic this past weekend, NBA insider Duane Rankin detailed what the Suns could be seeking in a trade for their All-Star forward.

"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," Rankin wrote.

According to Rankin, the Suns have good reason to pursue draft capital, as they lack control over their first-round picks from 2025 to 2032. He also noted that Phoenix is above the NBA’s second tax apron, which restricts roster flexibility.

"The Suns ideally could take back $35 million in salary in any combination of players to save essentially $20 million and get under the second apron," he said.

There are a number of possibilities for Durant’s next destination. Rankin identified Houston and San Antonio as potential trade partners that "make sense," given their first-round picks that could entice the Suns..

Kevin Durant talks about wrapping up legendary NBA career

Durant himself acknowledges that his NBA career is winding down. To his credit, he has a clear vision of how he wants to contribute in his later years.

On the Feb. 26 episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Durant discussed how he envisions the tail end of his career:

"I wanna still be nice, I don't want to hang around just to hang around," Durant told Green and co-host Baron Davis. "I can come off the bench in a Jamal Crawford type of role."

Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.

