NBA Rumors: Talks for 3x All-Star between New York Knicks and Utah Jazz 'moving slowly'

The New York Knicks continue to be the frontrunners in the chase for Donovan Mitchell. The Miami Heat also reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Mitchell but preferred to pursue Kevin Durant.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two franchises are close to agreeing on a deal. The reported trade package will include draft capital and a couple of young players.

"Meanwhile, eyes and ears around the league also remain fixated on the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks engaging in trade talks surrounding Mitchell.

"The Knicks’ asset pool — up to eight first-round draft picks and young players such as Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin — gives them a clear opportunity to acquire Mitchell, but sources say talks so far have moved slowly and the sides are far from an agreement," Charania wrote.

Charania also wrote that the primary hold-up in agreeing is the three years left on Donovan Mitchell's current contract. The guard signed a five-year deal worth about $160 million going into the 2021-22 season.

"With three years guaranteed remaining on Mitchell’s contract, the Jazz are not operating with a sense of urgency and have the time to evaluate the best offers for the 25-year-old," Charania concluded.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

Can the New York Knicks land Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game

Donovan Mitchell finished the season averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He shot the ball better than 44% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc.

The New York Knicks' dysfunctionality has been well documented over the years. Owner James Dolan seems to be in the thick of things whenever the Knicks are in the spotlight. General Manager Scott Perry and President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose attempt to resurrect the organization.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



That’s it. Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:Michael Jordan Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonThat’s it. https://t.co/1dVJmUCtW6

As aforementioned, Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz. He signed a $163 million deal over five years. He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Jazz will also likely demand some of the Knicks' best players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far