NBA Rumors: Teams around the NBA believe Chicago Bulls’ 2x All-Star could be available

The Chicago Bulls have a whole host of decisions to make this summer regarding their roster. The biggest decision seems to be the one about their star guard Zach LaVine.

LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, with the Bulls having the capability to offer more money than any other team. However, according to Marc Stein, teams believe there's a shot to land LaVine this summer. Stein wrote:

"How gettable Zach LaVine is remains a matter of debate, although I will say around the league, I do get the sense from teams that do think he’s in play."

LaVine's four-year deal expires in the summer this year. He could make more than $210 million on a five-year deal with the Bulls if he plans to re-sign. However, should he wish to take his talents elsewhere, he can sign a four-year deal worth more than $157 million.

LaVine plans to enjoy free agency. He became the latest NBA player to sign with Klutch Sports, a company run by super agent Rich Paul, a long-time friend of LeBron James.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



WITH special guesting from my former Orlando bubble neighbor, noted "Bubbleball" author and never-takes-a-day-off



Join us: 5 PM ET today: Time to talk NBA Finals and everything else happening in #thisleague via @SpotifyLive WITH special guesting from my former Orlando bubble neighbor, noted "Bubbleball" author and never-takes-a-day-off @BenGolliver from @PostSports Join us: spotifylive.link/hOyUxXq2vqb 5 PM ET today: Time to talk NBA Finals and everything else happening in #thisleague via @SpotifyLiveWITH special guesting from my former Orlando bubble neighbor, noted "Bubbleball" author and never-takes-a-day-off @BenGolliver from @PostSports.Join us: spotifylive.link/hOyUxXq2vqb

Should Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine re-sign with the team?

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Zach LaVine has established himself as one of the best scorers in the game due to his ability to score at all three levels.

LaVine finished the regular season, averaging over 24.4 points per game. He shot 85.3% from the line, 38.9% from the perimeter and over 47.6% from the field.

He is also a two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner, which reflects on his ability to elevate and attack the rim. These are elite numbers that have warranted him back-to-back All-Star selections.

Given his performances, this has allowed him to pick his destination should he choose to the leave the Chicago Bulls.

StatMuse @statmuse Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:



30 PPG

4.8 RPG

6.2 APG

40.9 3P%



The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:30 PPG4.8 RPG6.2 APG40.9 3P% The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. https://t.co/uqeyAk3GL3

The Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers are two teams that have been linked with LaVine. The shooting guard has seen a reduced role with the Bulls in terms of scoring since the signing of DeMar DeRozan.

He could get back to the status of being the number one scorer on the team with the Hawks.

However, LaVine is set to miss out on nearly $60 million if he chooses to depart from the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls also made the postseason this year and are expected to make an even stronger case next season with Lonzo Ball healthy.

The Bulls can offer him the most money, but ultimately the decision lies in the hands of Zach LaVine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far