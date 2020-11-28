NBA Rumors: The G League could be resumed in a bubble, according to sources

The Orlando Bubble was a massive success with regards to bringing back basketball. Since the end of the NBA playoffs, many leagues in the country have been considering going forward with a similar format. And as per NBA rumors, the NBA G League is no different.

NBA Rumors: Executives considering bubble in Atlanta to continue G League games

Santa Cruz Warriors (Credits: Santa Cruz Sentinel)

The NBA G League has always been an important subsidiary of the NBA. Players such as Duncan Robinson and Khris Middleton, who are (or on their way to become) All-Stars, started out in the league before being signed by NBA teams.

However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the G League has been put on hold indefinitely. But as per NBA rumors, that could change very soon.

One option for the forthcoming NBA G League season that has gained some traction, sources say, is a bubble concept in the Atlanta area that would cost NBA teams an entry fee in the $500,000 range



Not all 28 G League teams, under that proposal, would be expected to participate — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 27, 2020

As mentioned in the tweet, this would carry a huge cost for NBA teams, and not all G League teams will be expected to enter the bubble. Nevertheless, the fact that the authorities are considering reopening the league will come as a relief to countless individuals involved.

Several players in the G League still have dreams of playing in the NBA someday. Additionally, it only becomes tougher for the franchises to pay their players if they can't make any revenue off the games they play.

One of the major challenges for the viability of any G League proposal, of course, is the likelihood that players on two-way contracts might be needed by their NBA teams for much or perhaps even all of the NBA season as teams brace for the impact of COVID-19 cases on rosters — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 27, 2020

Fans of the G League have also talked about how much they have missed watching games.

Overall, NBA rumors have said that this plan is still in the works and has not even been confirmed yet. But sources have said that the idea of a bubble to continue the G League has been gaining traction among those higher up in the chain.

OKC Blue (Credits: OKC Thunder Wire)

If the NBA G League does decide to make a return through a bubble in Atlanta, they certainly have a very good chance of succeeding. Adam Silver has always been a very savvy commissioner, and his experience would be invaluable in this venture.

So while it may still be a difficult plan to pull off, the NBA G League has the right personnel to do it in the upcoming future.

