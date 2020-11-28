NBA Rumors: The G League could be resumed in a bubble, according to sources

The Orlando Bubble was a massive success with regards to bringing back basketball. Since the end of the NBA playoffs, many leagues in the country have been considering going forward with a similar format. And as per NBA rumors, the NBA G League is no different.
NBA Rumors: Executives considering bubble in Atlanta to continue G League games
The NBA G League has always been an important subsidiary of the NBA. Players such as Duncan Robinson and Khris Middleton, who are (or on their way to become) All-Stars, started out in the league before being signed by NBA teams.
However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the G League has been put on hold indefinitely. But as per NBA rumors, that could change very soon.
As mentioned in the tweet, this would carry a huge cost for NBA teams, and not all G League teams will be expected to enter the bubble. Nevertheless, the fact that the authorities are considering reopening the league will come as a relief to countless individuals involved.
Several players in the G League still have dreams of playing in the NBA someday. Additionally, it only becomes tougher for the franchises to pay their players if they can't make any revenue off the games they play.
Fans of the G League have also talked about how much they have missed watching games.
Overall, NBA rumors have said that this plan is still in the works and has not even been confirmed yet. But sources have said that the idea of a bubble to continue the G League has been gaining traction among those higher up in the chain.
If the NBA G League does decide to make a return through a bubble in Atlanta, they certainly have a very good chance of succeeding. Adam Silver has always been a very savvy commissioner, and his experience would be invaluable in this venture.
So while it may still be a difficult plan to pull off, the NBA G League has the right personnel to do it in the upcoming future.
Published 28 Nov 2020, 13:01 IST