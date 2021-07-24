NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in bringing in Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

Despite seeing his status slip in the playoffs, there are still plenty of teams around the league interested in acquiring Ben Simmons. The latest side to express their interest are the Toronto Raptors, according to NBA rumors.

Although rumors began to speculate about his future after the Sixers' playoff exit, it became more realistic that Simmons could be playing elsewhere next season when it was reported the organization was shopping their guard earlier this month. With several teams preparing an offer for the three-time All-Star, the 76ers stated they would not listen to any offers that didn't include an All-Star player in return.

Hoping to make an offer worth their time, the Toronto Raptors are the most recent team involved in the NBA rumors discussion surrounding Simmons. According to the New York Times' Marc Stein on Chad Ford's NBA Big Board podcast, the Canadian franchise has expressed some interest in trying to find a way to attain the 25-year-old.

While they may have intentions of signing Ben Simmons, the overriding question is do the Toronto Raptors have what it takes to make a sufficient deal for him?

6'11" with these handles!

HBD Ben Simmons



pic.twitter.com/05zBXfU8hN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 20, 2021

Can the Toronto Raptors make a trade for Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers crashed out of the playoffs in the semi-finals

After an elite defensive campaign, Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers headed into the postseason with hopes of competing for a championship. However, for a franchise that has failed to deliver the high expectations placed on its stars, it was another case of deja vu as they fell surprisingly to the Atlanta Hawks in the semi-finals.

Ben Simmons averaged just 9.9 points in the series against the Hawks and shot at 33% from the free-throw line. Although his elite creativity was still on display, dishing out 8.6 assists per game, his hesitation in front of the basket was worrying for a team that wants to utilize Joel Embiid's best years to win a title.

Although a trade for the former Rookie of the Year seems likely, a deal has not transpired yet due to the 76ers high asking price. The Toronto Raptors' hopes of adding Ben Simmons to their core of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet would likely have to mean completing a sign-and-trade involving Kyle Lowry.

However, such a deal is not straight forward. Logistically and financially, the Raptors would likely have to bring in a third team to help get the move through, considering Simmons' five-year, $177m contract.

Furthermore, the Sixers have already rejected a bid from the Indiana Pacers that included Malcolm Brogdon, a superior scorer to Lowry this season. His 21 points and 5.9 assists per game were not deemed worthy. Therefore, would Philadelphia even consider Lowry in a trade or would they ask for more from Toronto?

The DEFENSE and DIME from Ben Simmons! 👀@dallasmavs 43@sixers 59



Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/gPgCpjiTrN — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2021

If a sign-and-trade for Ben Simmons requires the Toronto Raptors to give up a chunk of their future as well as their veteran leader, it doesn't seem worth it for Masai Ujiri and co.

Nevertheless, Lowry's name continues to linger around in NBA rumors linking him to his hometown, and with Ben Simmons now available, the deal could make sense for both sides - but only if the details are right for the Raptors. Although acquiring Simmons would require the franchise to bring in additional scoring support on the perimeter, he would certainly improve their defensive standing.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee