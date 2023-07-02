NBA Rumors: Tyler Herro likely to be a part of 3-team trade landing him on Nets

Tyler Herro will likely be among the pieces in the potential blockbuster trade that helps the Miami Heat land, Damian Lillard. Miami needs a third team to facilitate a deal. According to SNY TV's Ian Begley, the Heat have reached out to the Nets to partner with them and the Portland Trail Blazers. Herro would land with Brooklyn in that scenario.

"Nets are among the teams that have been contacted as a potential third team to acquire Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard to Miami deal, per SNY sources," tweeted Begley. "Yahoo earlier reported that Portland was looking for a third team to re-route Herro to in a potential Lillard deal."

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Heat and Nets were both leading suitors to land Lillard. However, as Begley and Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes suggest, the Nets could be a part of a three-team trade that sends Lillard to Miami.

A straight Tyler Herro for Damian Lillard swap with another piece like Duncan Robinson is unlikely, as the Portland Trail Blazers would want a lot more than that, including draft compensation, which the Heat lack.

The Heat don't have enticing tradeable pieces outside of Herro, who will likely fetch them enough draft compensation, which can be routed to Portland for Lillard from the Nets. That mainly includes additional picks and quality role players.

A three-team trade also offers the Heat a chance to move on from Kyle Lowry's $29.6 million expiring contract. The only thing remains to be seen is Portland's demand for a star player in this trade and which players the Nets would be willing to include in that scenario.

Damian Lillard replacing Tyler Herro instantly bolsters Miami Heat's title chances

Damian Lillard is reportedly only interested in playing for the Miami Heat. The Athletic's Sam Amick noted that Lillard wants to have a shot at competing for a title next to Miami's All-Star duo Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He also wishes to experience and grow in the "Heat Culture" system.

"He wants to compete with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to grow inside that famed 'Heat culture' system under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra while becoming the final piece to their championship puzzle," wrote Amick.

The Heat made the NBA finals last season as the eighth seed. They did so while their third-best scorer Tyler Herro was out with a fractured hand for all but 19 minutes of Game 1 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat eventually got outmatched and outplayed in the finals against the Denver Nuggets, and many believed they could've competed much better with a piece like Damian Lillard.

The former Rookie of the Year fits their culture and seems like an excellent on-court fit alongside Butler and Adebayo. He can take up the responsibility as the leading scorer on the team, easing the pressure off Butler and Adebayo offensively.

Tyler Herro did that but in a limited capacity. Lillard is a massive upgrade on the Heat's young rising star. Miami's limited window makes sense for them to replace him with Lillard.

