NBA Rumors: Upcoming free-agent Lauri Markkanen could attract a big offer from San Antonio Spurs this summer 

The latest NBA rumors suggest that San Antonio Spurs could be aggressive in their pursuit of Chicago Bulls' big-man Lauri Markkanen this summer.

He is currently on the last year of his rookie contract and is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. There has been a lot of speculation about his future after he was demoted to the bench recently in favor of Nikola Vucevic.

The Chicago Bulls made a bold statement with Nikola Vucevic's signing, as they vow to keep hold of star man Zach LaVine, who is another player set to enter free agency post this campaign. However, it has affected their chances of keeping hold of their young star Lauri Markkanen, whose playtime has been affected massively due to Vucevic's addition.

Nikola Vucevic and Lauri Markkanen are very alike concerning their characteristics as players. Both are above-average scorers for someone their size but aren't the best when it comes to playing defense.

Due to this, it is difficult to play them in tandem, which eventually resulted in Markkanen's playing time being cut short significantly post the trade deadline. Multiple NBA rumors even suggested that the Bulls were actively trying to shop Markkanen at the trade deadline.

Per a source: The Chicago Bulls are still looking at Lauri Markkanen trades. Chicago doesn't see him and Nikola Vucevic as a long-term fit next to each other in the frontcourt. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

According to A. Sherrod Blakely of the Bleacher Report, this is one of the reasons why rival executives believe that Lauri Markkanen could be playing for a different team next season.

Blakely also mentioned that some of the executives and scouts understand that the San Antonio Spurs could be making a "strong" offer for him this summer. Here's what the full report concerning the Spurs' interest said:

"The pool of teams that will have the salary-cap space to make a run at Markkanen is limited, but multiple executives and scouts anticipate the San Antonio Spurs will make a strong offer this summer.Without LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio has a need for a stretch big with Markkanen's size and skill set."

Lauri Markkanen was picked seventh overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2017 NBA draft. He is in his fourth season with them currently and has been a decent performer for them during that stretch. Markkanen is a versatile big, who can play as a 4, or a 5. His shooting ability is remarkable and has improved quite a lot over the years.

Lauri Markkanen has played 35 games so far this season, starting 25 of those, and is averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest, shooting a career-best 47.8% from the field, including 38.4% (career-best) from beyond the arc.