NBA Rumors: Upcoming free agent Nicolas Batum and Golden State Warriors have mutual interest 

The Golden State Warriors have dominated NBA rumors in recent weeks. The latest reports suggest forward Nicolas Batum could be their newest recruit in free agency.

The Warriors did not engage in any trade on 2021 NBA Draft day despite numerous NBA rumors linking them to making a move for an All-Star player. They are looking to make another run at winning the NBA Championship for which they will need to add some solid veterans to their squad.

As per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Nicolas Batum is one player the Golden State Warriors are expected to pursue. Here's what he mentioned in his recent report:

"There is mutual interest between Batum and the Warriors, sources said. He’s currently in Tokyo, competing for France. But there is expected to be contact with his representation early in the free-agency process. Batum, sources said, understands how well he’d fit the Warriors’ system and, as a notable bonus, has an established relationship with new assistant Kenny Atkinson, who coached him last season with the Clippers."

Nicolas Batum proved to be a vital player for the LA Clippers last season during their 2021 NBA Playoffs campaign. He averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 38.9% from the three-point line on 3.8 attempts per contest in the postseason.

NBA Rumors: How can Nicolas Batum help the Golden State Warriors?

Nicolas Batum's box scores do not reflect the kind of influence he can make on a game. Batum switched to playing at the five during the playoffs and was one of the mainstays for the Clippers on the defensive end. His adaptability to adjust as per the team's needs makes him a must-have veteran in a title-contending squad.

The Golden State Warriors are one team that does flourish playing in a small-ball lineup. Nicolas Batum could play as a stretch five alongside Draymond Green and offer the Warriors defensive depth.

Nicolas Batum turns back the clock with a chase down block and a outback dunk about 20 seconds apart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ks8fqNqnaD — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 30, 2021

Slater mentioned that bringing on Batum will likely cost the Golden State Warriors some or full of their mid-level taxpayer exception worth $5.89 million. The Warriors will have to act fast once free agency opens. NBA rumors have suggested that the LA Clippers are interested in re-signing him, while the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers are two teams interested in his services.

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to re-sign Nicolas Batum, but the free-agent forward also receiving interest from Miami, Golden State and Indiana, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2021

