NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz do have some degree of interest in former lottery pick contrary to multiple reports 

Contrary to multiple reports, the latest NBA rumors suggest the Utah Jazz have a degree of interest in New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett. The two franchises have engaged in talks over a Donovan Mitchell trade. Multiple reports suggest the Utah Jazz haven't asked the Knicks to include Barrett in a potential deal.
However, SNY TV's Ian Begley shed light on these NBA rumors in his recent report, stating that isn't the case. He also mentioned that the Jazz asked for a package for Mitchell that included Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, other players and three first-round picks.
"While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case," reported Begley.
"Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks."
According to Begley, his sources stated that the Utah Jazz were making projections about Barrett's impending rookie-scale extension. Here's what he said in that regard:
"The idea that the Jazz were thinking about what a Barrett extension may look like isn’t surprising. Any team in Utah’s position would want to project an extension for him into any possible trade scenarios.
"But the idea that the Jazz asked about a package including Barrett and tried to estimate what an extension would look like for the player tells you that Utah had a degree of interest in Barrett."
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks can potentially acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz without including RJ Barrett in a deal
The New York Knicks are eager to land an All-Star like Donovan Mitchell and elevate their chances of becoming a playoff contender. They haven't found much success in the past in their pursuit of star players, but acquiring Mitchell appears to be a legitimate prospect.
The Knicks have eight tradeable first-round picks at their disposal. They also have multiple young players in their ranks. The Utah Jazz have clear intentions of committing to a rebuild after trading Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale. They will likely want to receive draft picks and young players in a potential deal for Mitchell.
The New York Knicks have remained the frontrunners in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. They may not have to part ways with RJ Barrett either. He is extension eligible, and Utah may not be looking to spend heavily on contracts for now.
RJ Barrett adds to their star depth, which they will need if they acquire Donovan Mitchell. Barrett has improved his play every season and may have tremendous upside in the next few years.