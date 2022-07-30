NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz do have some degree of interest in former lottery pick contrary to multiple reports 

Contrary to multiple reports, the latest NBA rumors suggest the Utah Jazz have a degree of interest in New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett. The two franchises have engaged in talks over a Donovan Mitchell trade. Multiple reports suggest the Utah Jazz haven't asked the Knicks to include Barrett in a potential deal.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Jazz Not Interested In Knicks' RJ Barrett As Part Of Donovan Mitchell Trade - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/jazz-not-inter… Jazz Not Interested In Knicks' RJ Barrett As Part Of Donovan Mitchell Trade - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/jazz-not-inter…

However, SNY TV's Ian Begley shed light on these NBA rumors in his recent report, stating that isn't the case. He also mentioned that the Jazz asked for a package for Mitchell that included Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, other players and three first-round picks.

"While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case," reported Begley.

"Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks."

Ian Begley @IanBegley Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick… Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick…

According to Begley, his sources stated that the Utah Jazz were making projections about Barrett's impending rookie-scale extension. Here's what he said in that regard:

"The idea that the Jazz were thinking about what a Barrett extension may look like isn’t surprising. Any team in Utah’s position would want to project an extension for him into any possible trade scenarios.

"But the idea that the Jazz asked about a package including Barrett and tried to estimate what an extension would look like for the player tells you that Utah had a degree of interest in Barrett."

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks can potentially acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz without including RJ Barrett in a deal

The New York Knicks are eager to land an All-Star like Donovan Mitchell and elevate their chances of becoming a playoff contender. They haven't found much success in the past in their pursuit of star players, but acquiring Mitchell appears to be a legitimate prospect.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. @ScoopB



Additionally in conversation about the Knicks per a reliable source Mitchell stated: "they passed up on me years ago, I wanted to play for them then." BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM



stopped by @liveontheline to break down the rumors: Will Donovan Mitchell be traded? @ScoopB stopped by @liveontheline to break down the rumors: Will Donovan Mitchell be traded?@ScoopB stopped by @liveontheline to break down the rumors: https://t.co/SxrIBBULjy Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had conversation in recent days he said "I would like to play for the Knicks," I'm told.Additionally in conversation about the Knicks per a reliable source Mitchell stated: "they passed up on me years ago, I wanted to play for them then." twitter.com/BetMGM/status/… Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had conversation in recent days he said "I would like to play for the Knicks," I'm told. Additionally in conversation about the Knicks per a reliable source Mitchell stated: "they passed up on me years ago, I wanted to play for them then." twitter.com/BetMGM/status/…

The Knicks have eight tradeable first-round picks at their disposal. They also have multiple young players in their ranks. The Utah Jazz have clear intentions of committing to a rebuild after trading Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale. They will likely want to receive draft picks and young players in a potential deal for Mitchell.

The New York Knicks have remained the frontrunners in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. They may not have to part ways with RJ Barrett either. He is extension eligible, and Utah may not be looking to spend heavily on contracts for now.

buckets @buckets it’s time for everyone to respect rj barrett as one of the best young players in the nba it’s time for everyone to respect rj barrett as one of the best young players in the nba https://t.co/v9rrh1PNrH

RJ Barrett adds to their star depth, which they will need if they acquire Donovan Mitchell. Barrett has improved his play every season and may have tremendous upside in the next few years.

