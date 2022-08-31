NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz rejected New York Knicks offer which included two unprotected first-round picks and former lottery pick for Donovan Mitchell

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz declined the New York Knicks' recent proposal for Donovan Mitchell. The offer also included RJ Barrett and two unprotected first-round picks. Here's what Charania said regarding this (via The Athletic):

"Their most recent offer, I'm told included RJ Barrett as well as two unprotected first-round picks. That was not deemed as being close to enough by the Utah Jazz in a trade and that's why we saw the Knicks move forward with their own business and getting done this RJ Barrett extension."

The New York Knicks had reportedly set a deadline for the Utah Jazz to agree to a deal on Monday (August 29). However, the Jazz stood their ground and New York extended Barrett to a four-year contract, which could go up to $120 million with incentives.

The Jazz coveted Barrett in a potential deal, but the 'poison pill provision' in his contract complicates his inclusion in the package for Donovan Mitchell.

NBA Rumors: RJ Barrett not ruled out of a potential trade between New York Knicks and Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell

RJ Barrett is unlikely to be included in a trade for Donovan Mitchell upon him signing an extension with the New York Knicks. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania has dismissed those talks. Here's what he said regarding that (via The Atheltic):

"When people saw that RJ Barrett is going to sign this lucrative four-year extension, the thought is, 'does this mean he's out of a potential package?'

"I'm told, that the Knicks will continue to pursue Donovan Mitchell via this trade, and RJ Barrett, he's not expected to be rule out of any potential trade, and I'm told through various sources that RJ Barrett could very well end up being in a potential deal, being in offers, depending on the framework of the deal."

The New York Knicks will likely need to get a third team involved in any potential deal moving forward. Their hesitancy in offering a bevy of unprotected picks is understandable. They will need more pieces than Donovan Mitchell to make that leap as a legitimate contender.

The Knicks will still need to up their offer, though. The Jazz are far from settling for only two unprotected first-rounders for a player of Mitchell's caliber. New York could include at least one or two more unprotected picks, Obi Toppin and potentially Immanuel Quickley.

The LA Lakers are mentioned as the third team that could make this deal successful. The Utah Jazz covet the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Meanwhile, LA will be able to offload Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary to Utah and receive veteran players from the Jazz and Knicks.

