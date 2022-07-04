NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz reluctant to involve 3x All-Star in any trade packages

One of the first big trades to go down this NBA offseason took place with the Utah Jazz trading away Rudy Gobert. The Jazz traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for several first-round picks.

The trade broke up the duo of star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Gobert. The pair did well in the regular season but weren't very successful in the playoffs.

In the Mitchell and Gobert era, the Jazz have failed to get past the second-round in the playoffs. The Jazz haven't reached the NBA Western Conference Finals since the 2006-07 season.

Since the exit of head coach Quin Snyder, who alluded to severe changes in his exit press conference, the Utah Jazz have done just that. They aim to build around Donovan Mitchell and are collecting resources to do so.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on the matter and how the Jazz are not entertaining any trades that involve Mitchell, stating:

"Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik, and Utah's front-office, they want to continue to build around Donovan Mitchell.

"They've certainly got some good veterans left, they've got six-draft picks, first-round picks, that they've gathered up in the last twenty four hours that they can use in other deals and trades and try to reshape this roster around them."

"Donovan Mitchell has four years left on his contract, they've shut down any team who's called about trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their cornerstone player"

As a combo guard, Mitchell provides the Jazz enough flexibility to build a contender around him, and only time will tell how soon that takes place.

NBA Free Agency off to a slow start

Jalen Brunson signed a four-year deal totalling $104 million with the New York Knicks.

Besides Rudy Gobert and Jalen Brunson, no prominent free agents have made drastic moves around the NBA so far. While Brunson's move to the New York Knicks was heavily anticipated, only Gobert has been involved in an unforeseen trade.

nick wright @getnickwright Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason.



There’s no appetite for him in Philly.



The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor. Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason. There’s no appetite for him in Philly. The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor.

However, Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets has kept interest in the offseason high. Despite Kyrie Irving opting into his $36 million player option, a trade that sends him to the LA Lakers is possible.

