NBA Rumors: Warriors could have drafted $224M world champion over Jonathan Kuminga if not for Joe Lacob’s influence

The Warriors have been in a stalemate situation with Jonathan Kuminga for months now. The Dubs have failed to convince their 2021 first-round pick to re-sign with them during his restricted free agency. The offers made by the Warriors do not meet Kuminga's demands as he looks for a more present role in the lineup.On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania published an article discussing the current situation between the Dubs and Kuminga. He reported that the Dubs owner, Joe Lacob, had to come out and meet the former first-round pick amid this stalemate.According to Charania, Lacob played a big role in drafting Kuminga to the Warriors. He revealed that some people wanted the Dubs to go for world Champion and German international Franz Wagner.&quot;Lacob has been a central figure in Kuminga's NBA career since the beginning. Bob Myers was team president and Dunleavy assistant general manager when they drafted Kuminga in 2021,&quot; Charania wrote. &quot;They gave the collective green light, but Lacob was a driving force in the selection when others, including a few on the coaching staff, voiced a Franz Wagner preference, sources said.&quot;Franz Wagner is currently signed with the Orlando Magic on a five-year $224 million deal. Wagner started his NBA career in Orlando after the Magic drafted him as the eighth pick in the 2021 draft.While Jonathan Kuminga has struggled to make a big impact in his four-year stay in the league, Wagner has established himself as one of the best young talents. He averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season.He has also been very successful with Germany on the international stage. He won the FIBA World Cup with his nation in 2023 and most recently won the gold medal in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.NBA insider reveals the reason behind Jonathan Kuminga-Warriors stalemateIn his article, Shams Charania revealed the reason behind the stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors. The insider revealed that Golden State had initially offered a two-year $45 million deal to the former first-round pick with a team option in his second year.Kuminga reportedly rejected that offer and has made it clear that he will re-sign with the Dubs if only they remove the team option and include a no-trade clause in his contract. Charania further shed light on the subject in his article.&quot;Their unwillingness to budge on the team option in those specific two offers is a major part of the holdup. Kuminga, gripping to the first lever of control he has had in his young career, is resistant to the idea of it, sources said,&quot; he wrote.He revealed that last week, Dubs' general manager Mike Dunleavy had offered Jonathan Kuminga a three-year $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season, but the Warriors forward has remained adamant on his wishes and has denied the proposal.