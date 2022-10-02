NBA Rumors: Warriors plan to sign Jordan Poole to an extension, probable for trade in future

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors is eligible to sign his rookie contract extension until Oct. 17. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Warriors are planning to sign Poole to an extension. However, it's possible that Golden State could trade him in the future.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic recently broke down the Warriors' potential plans for the 23-year-old guard. Kawakami noted that Poole could receive a deal with an annual salary of $24 million. If Poole and the Warriors fail to agree on an extension before the deadline, he'll be a restricted free agent next summer.

In restricted free agency, Poole can sign any offer sheet he receives. The Warriors have the right to match any offers. However, signing Poole to a new deal will make things complicated. Extensions are also looming for Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson.

Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

theathletic.com/3622921/2022/0… Why Jordan Poole is the most likely Warrior to sign a big extension soon and what that would set up for the future of the roster: Why Jordan Poole is the most likely Warrior to sign a big extension soon and what that would set up for the future of the roster: theathletic.com/3622921/2022/0…

Kawakami added that the Warriors and Jordan Poole's representatives are set to start negotiations after the team's preseason tour of Japan. The Warriors reportedly love Poole and they want him signed to an extension. However, Kawakami hinted that the star guard could get traded eventually.

If Golden State signs Poole to an extension, as well as Green and Wiggins, they might have a payroll of more than $450 million. That means the Warriors would have to pay an insane amount of luxury tax because they are repeat offenders.

To lessen the burden of the luxury tax for the 2023-24 season, the Warriors could look to trade Poole. Kawakami clarified that the Warriors are not trying to trade Poole, but that's a possibility.

An anonymous NBA executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that he could see Poole leaving the Warriors in free agency. The executive compared the sharpshooting guard to Harrison Barnes' situation in the summer of 2016.

"He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt and the team was bad," the executive said. "But he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all.

"It depends on how they handle this contract. But if he gets the sense they do not want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did."

Orlando Magic emerging as potential suitors of Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

If Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors fail to agree on an extension by Oct. 17, Poole will be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com in August that the Warriors should watch out for the Orlando Magic.

"I'd watch out for the Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted," the East executive said. "Knowing there's a good chance Golden State is not going to match."

It's interesting to note that the Magic shared an interesting picture on Twitter around the same time Deveney's report came out. In the post, Jordan Poole can be seen working out with Orlando's prized rookie Paolo Banchero and former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far