The NBA Free Agency period is almost upon us. In the latest crop of NBA Rumors, Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard discusses the futures of their stars John Wall and Bradley Beal. Furthermore, those associated with the Philadelphia 76ers are doing everything they can to bring the NBA's most lethal scorer James Harden to Philly.

NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards GM wants John Wall and Bradley Beal to help with free agent recruitment

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards - Game Four

One of the longest-lasting partnerships in the NBA in recent times has been that of Bradley Beal and John Wall's at the Washington Wizards. Both elite talents, the two guards have played together for eight years through their franchise's ups and downs.

However, among NBA Rumors recently, Bradley Beal has been linked with a move away from Washington, potentially to Miami. In what was a disappointing season for the Wizards which John Wall missed due to injury, Beal carried his team and averaged 30 points and 6 assists.

After continuously mentioning that Bradley Beal is NOT up for trade, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says he expects John Wall and Bradley Beal to help recruit free agents to Washington. Via @ChaseHughesNBCS pic.twitter.com/3q6lSPfLS1 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 17, 2020

Addressing the NBA Rumors, Washington's GM Tommy Sheppard has unequivocally put a move for Beal to bed, saying the guard is not for sale. Instead, it has emerged that he wants to use Beal and Wall to lure free agents to the franchise.

The Eastern Conference will be the most exciting it has been in recent times this season and the Washington Wizards already have two superstars on their roster. If they were to use the players' appeal to draw in talent that is available on the market, they could turn their fortunes around and become contenders in the East.

NBA Rumors: Rapper Meek Mill attempts to convince James Harden to move to Philly

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

With James Harden's name now fully cemented in most NBA talking points and NBA Rumors, both the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are doing everything they can to acquire the former MVP. In the latest NBA Rumors coming out of Philadelphia, it has been reported that even rapper Meek Mill has gotten involved in an attempt to bring Harden to the Sixers.

"Meek Mill has a longstanding relationship with Harden and has been trying to convince him to come to Philadelphia, according to a source."



(Via @TheAthleticNBA ) pic.twitter.com/w2vV4ODVTz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 17, 2020

Meek Mill and James Harden have a longstanding relationship. Therefore, his word as a friend and as a Philadelphia fan could be used as another persuasion tool by the 76ers. To add more context to this NBA Rumor, Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Sixers franchise is a close friend of the rapper.

The two will be doing everything they can to persuade Harden to pass up on an opportunity to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn and come to Philly instead. Combining their convincing techniques with the chance to team up with Joel Embiid, Philadelphia do have a promising package to offer Harden. We should find out in the coming days as a trade seems around the corner and all eyes will be glued to the latest NBA Rumors.