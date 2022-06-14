NBA Rumors: Western Conference executive says teams would take 1x NBA champion and LA Lakers guard ‘in a minute’

The LA Lakers have been reluctant to trade youngster Talen Horton-Tucker because of the upside they believe he has. Horton-Tucker was inconsistent with his performances this season.

However, according to Heavy.com, an anonymous NBA executive believes that the Lakers have a promising star on their roster. The executive acknowledged that Horton-Tucker's development has been slow, but wouldn't hesitate to bring him to his team if possible.

The anonymous executive said:

"I think, with Talen, obviously he did not get to where everyone wanted him to be that quickly. But he is 21 years old. He is playing for the Lakers and development is not the biggest thing there.

"Every season he has been in the league, there has been COVID and the bubble and something that has gotten in the way of him making steps. But I think most of us would take him on our team in a minute.

"He is big and long, he can handle the ball, he can initiate the offense, he will be a good defender even if he is not there yet. He has value."

Earlier in the season, there were rumors of Talen Horton-Tucker being traded to either the Toronto Raptors or the Indiana Pacers. The latter were especially keen on him as they head into a full-blown rebuild.

Should the LA Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker?

THT in action against the Dallas Mavericks.

The LA Lakers are clutching at straws in terms of finding ways to manufacture a trade for a roster that desperately needs to be upgraded. A major hindrance to the Lakers and their aspirations to bring in top quality players is their lack of tradeable assets.

The only tradeable assets on this team barring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn.

Nunn did not play a single minute for the Lakers this season as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, is still young and very raw but does hold value.

THT this season averaged 10.0 points on 41.6% shooting from the field and 26.9% shooting from beyond the arc. He recorded one double-double this season and started in 19 of the 60 games he played in.

THT had six games with 20 or more points, but the LA Lakers lost five of those.

Either way, THT alone will not fetch the LA Lakers much in the summer.

However, he might have value if included with a draft pick. The Indiana Pacers, who are searching for picks and young players, could offer the LA Lakers Malcolm Brogdon or Myles Turner.

