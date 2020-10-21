The Dallas Mavericks were touted to be the dark horses in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately for the franchise, injuries to their two biggest stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, with the latter barely playing in the series against the LA Clippers, put paid to their title hopes. Following their disappointing post-season exit, the Mavericks could look to strengthen their roster this off-season, with NBA trade rumors in this regard rife about which players could move away from the franchise.

On that note, let us have a look at three trade assets that the Dallas Mavericks could use this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Dallas Mavericks going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered the likelihood of the Dallas Mavericks trading an asset away, the value of the asset itself, and how high a return it could bring to the franchise. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Draft Picks

The Dallas Mavericks' collection of draft picks is impressive.

Not many talk about it, but the Dallas Mavericks have a stupendous collection of draft picks for the next three years. From 2020 to 2023, the franchise will have six draft picks. That number could be seven if the top-ten protected pick from 2023 is taken into account.

Apart from the protected pick, the Dallas Mavericks have two first-round picks that they could choose to use to the extent they desire.

Advertisement

If they wish to get another star, the Dallas Mavericks will have the best chance of doing so by moving away one of their draft picks for potentially a trade asset of low value this off-season.

#2 Seth Curry

Seth Curry has been phenomenal for the Dallas Mavericks.

Seth Curry had an undeniably awe-inspiring season for the Dallas Mavericks in 2019-20. He was not only a reliable scorer, but he also established himself as one of the best shooters in the league.

His impressive performances have helped his stature, and more importantly his trade value, something the Dallas Mavericks will be acutely aware of this off-season.

If the franchise deems it worthy to take a risk on a potential superstar, Seth Curry alone could be enough in an NBA trade to obtain the player they desire to include in their roster.

Advertisement

#3 The excess rotation players in their roster

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is one of many excess players in the Dallas Mavericks roster.

While any franchise needs to have a good rotation of players, the Dallas Mavericks seemingly have too many of them.

Players like Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Justin Jackson are the epitome of players who are very impressive but are deemed surplus to requirements as the team they play in, the Dallas Mavericks in this case, have too many players in their position.

If the two aforementioned players choose to move away from the Dallas Mavericks, it could be a low risk-high reward move for the franchise. That is because if that happens, the key players in the team would get more game-time, and the Dallas Mavericks would also have enough cap space to land a superstar ahead of the next season.