The Detroit Pistons may not be in a position to compete in the NBA playoffs next year, but they can kickstart the process by making the right moves this offseason. NBA trade rumors suggest that they might finally give up on their veteran stars and embrace a full rebuild by acquiring more young assets. On this note, let's take a look at the 3 biggest trade assets for the Detroit Pistons in this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Detroit Pistons going into the 2020-21 season:

The Detroit Pistons have 9 players entering the 2020 free agency, and their No. 1 priority would be to bring back Christian Wood. Beyond this, the Pistons pretty much have the freedom to do whatever they want with the rest of the roster, and they'll be looking to add stars who can blend well with their young core.

#1. Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons Media Day

Though Blake Griffin showed great promise in the 2018-19 season, there's no denying that he's past his prime. Griffin is already 31 years old and doesn't fit in on a team that's planning a rebuild.

NBA Trade Rumors: ‘I think Detroit is going to have a market for [Blake Griffin],’ predicts ESPN’s Zach Lowe https://t.co/90aMjGa343 — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) October 20, 2020

However, Griffin can be a great addition to teams that are a few pieces away from contending, and NBA trade rumors suggest the 6-time All-Star will be in high demand in the offseason.

Advertisement

#2. Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

Just like Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose is no more the athletic player he once used to be and cannot lead the Detroit Pistons to a championship. Given the dearth of playmaking guards around the league, NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple teams would be interested in acquiring Rose's services heading into the 2020-21 season.

Derrick Rose reportedly an option for the Lakershttps://t.co/HXELgBxyYj — Sportando (@Sportando) October 18, 2020

Rose averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists this season, and can be a great 2nd or 3rd option on teams like the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons would be looking to acquire some younger talents in exchange for Rose's expiring contract.

Advertisement

#3. Luke Kennard

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Along with Christian Wood, Luke Kennard has been one of the most promising youngsters on the Pistons squad over the past few years. He scored 15.8 points per game and shot an impressive 39.9% from the 3-point line this season.

Having reportedly been interested in him ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline, the Bucks' interest in Pistons guard Luke Kennard has been established for some time now. https://t.co/bVp0ytQQ3z — Behind the Buck Pass (@BehindTheBucks) October 22, 2020

While trading Luke Kennard might seem absurd at first, NBA trade rumors suggest some teams might be willing to give up a lot to acquire the 24-year-old. In case the Pistons don't believe in Kennard's potential as much as the other teams do, they might as well try to flip him with another young star in the offseason.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 crucial decisions the Houston Rockets have to make this off-season