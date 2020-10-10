The Miami Heat belied their underdog status by stealing a thrilling game-five win against the LA Lakers to keep their hopes alive in the 2020 NBA Finals. Considering the success of the young team which has surprised many, countless NBA trade rumors have linked players from the franchise with various teams in the competition.

To sustain their success next season, the Miami Heat may have to acquire a superstar by delving into their pool of trade assets. Considering the bevy of trade options at their disposal, let us have a look at three of them who might prove to be the most valuable for the Miami Heat during the off-season.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Miami Heat going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have closely studied all the trade assets that the Miami Heat has stockpiled and could use this off-season. We have ranked these assets based on a combination of how 'valuable' they are and how likely it is for the franchise to use them this off-season. Considering the same, let's get started.

#3 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has hit the ground running for the Miami Heat this season.

Tyler Herro has been incredible for the Miami Heat from the get go, with many finding it hard to believe that the 20-year-old is only a rookie.

Tyler Herro has set an NBA record for most threes made by a rookie in a single postseason with 44 3PM. pic.twitter.com/Qkbkqbv27k — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 7, 2020

While the Miami Heat are unlikely to trade him away, the potential Herro has as a trade asset for the franchise is undeniable. Many teams in the NBA have seen his growth and have been keeping a keen eye on him for a while now.

In the aftermath of his performances in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, if the Miami Heat decide to trade away Tyler Herro, it is likely that they may get an incredibly high return for the player.

#2 Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson has been a key player for the Miami Heat during their impressive postseason run.

In just his second year in the NBA, Duncan Robinson has become one of the best shooters in the league, and the 26-year-old has only improved with each passing game.

With many teams in the league requiring floor spacing desperately, they could be more than willing to give the Miami Heat high-value assets in return for an NBA trade for Duncan Robinson.

Duncan Robinson made 7 threes tonight, setting a new record for 3PM by an undrafted player in an NBA Finals game. Previous was 6 3PM by Gary Neal in 2013. pic.twitter.com/8ciDaaYpt3 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 10, 2020

Considering the plethora of shooters at their disposal coupled with Tyler Herro starting to make a strong case for a starting spot, it is well within the realms of possibility for the Miam Heat to trade away Duncan Robinson this off-season.

#1 Future NBA Draft Picks

The last time the Miami Heat had so many draft picks, they were able to bring in a certain LeBron James.

The Miami Heat's chest of draft picks is humongous. In the next six drafts, the franchise has five picks, four being in the first-round. These picks look strong on their own and could also form formidable partnerships with another asset.

Considering the makeup of the team now, it is unlikely the Miami Heat may look to build heavily through the draft; the franchise may instead concentrate on the amazing young talent they already have.

These players are good prospects that the franchise may consider using in the near future. Hence, the Miami Heat's future draft picks are their strongest trade assets this off-season, and the team would be wise to use them.