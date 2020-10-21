Many might have forgotten, but the Phoenix Suns were incredible during the seeding games in the Orlando bubble but unfortunately couldn't crack the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Nevertheless, due to their impressive performances, the team has been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors about which players the franchise could bring in during the off-season and the ones they could let go.

On that note, here are the three most valuable trade assets that the Phoenix Suns could use during this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Phoenix Suns going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered the trade value of an asset and the likelihood of it being traded away by the franchise during the off-season. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Future Draft Picks

The Phoenix Suns have an impressive collection of draft picks.

It is hardly the most discussed topic in the NBA community, but the Phoenix Suns may just have the best collection of future draft picks in the entire league.

Taking into account the franchise's tenth pick from the 2020 NBA draft, the team has ten draft picks till 2025, with five of them being in the first round.

As if the tenth pick wasn't already a strong enough asset, the Phoenix Suns have a bevy of draft picks they could use to potentially bring in another star next to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

#2 Aaron Baynes

Aaron Baynes could have a very high trade value.

Aron Baynes has been an amazing player for the Phoenix Suns. But with Ayton starting to play at a level that deserves a starting role, Baynes could be sent away by the Suns in an NBA trade, most likely to a potential contender.

Considering Baynes' size and shooting ability, the 34-year-old will undoubtedly be a very attractive prospect for teams around the league and would also have a high trade value.

If the Phoenix Suns wish to bring in a younger star who would better match its young core, the franchise may not shy away from trading away Aron Baynes.

#1 Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr could be the most valuable trade asset available to the Phoenix Suns.

A player who has already been involved in several NBA trade rumors, Kelly Oubre Jr., has been one of the league's rising stars for the last few seasons.

With the 24-year-old star already churning out impressive performances, there will be no shortage of suitors for the player, with teams like the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers reportedly in the fray for his services this off-season.

The fact that a contender such as the Golden State Warriors are reportedly after Kelly Oubre Jr. is an indicator of the high trade value of the player, something the Phoenix Suns shouldn't ignore.

If the franchise plays its cards right, moving Oubre in an NBA trade along with a few draft picks could help bring in a potential superstar who could take the franchise to new heights in the near future.