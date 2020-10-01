NBA Trade options: Best and worst scenarios for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has consistently been one of the Toronto Raptors' best players during the last two seasons. From not being drafted to winning an NBA Championship as one of the go-to options is no mean feat and drew the attention of many. Unsurprisingly then, Fred VanVleet, who will be a free agent this offseason, has been the subject of many NBA trade rumors. There have been various news reports speculating where Fred VanVleet could end up next.

VanVleet's future is unclear at this moment in time. While we wait to know which franchise the 26-year-old will move to next, let's analyze which team is the best and the worst NBA trade option for Fred VanVleet this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: Staying put with the Toronto Raptors could be the best option available for Fred VanVleet

Staying with the Toronto Raptors could be the best option this offseason for VanVleet.

Despite a slightly disappointing run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Toronto Raptors are still Championship contenders and are merely one key player away from winning another NBA title.

The franchise has a winning culture, a proven head coach, and an effective system that has made it one of the best teams in the NBA. Even without Kawhi Leonard last season, the Toronto Raptors became the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors face an off-season like no other, with a handful of free agents to decide on, an uncertain financial picture and a first-round pick in the Nov. 18 draft.



What works the most in Fred VanVleet's favor is the fact that he fits perfectly in Nick Nurse's system of team play, long-range shooting, and high motored defense, that irritates opponents into submission.

Even if there is a serious overhaul of the roster, we believe it would be wise for Fred VanVleet to have faith in the franchise and stay put in Toronto.

NBA Trade Options: The New York Knicks would be the worst-case scenario for Fred VanVleet

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

On paper, this trade would make a lot of sense for the New York Knicks. Not only do the Knicks desperately need more shooting, but new head coach Tom Thibodeau values players with a high motor who can make intelligent plays. This is a description that describes Fred VanVleet perfectly.

But the fact remains that despite being a big market team, the New York Knicks aren't close to making the NBA Playoffs anytime soon. There would be no supporting cast and no hopes of winning an NBA Championship in the near future. Moreover, with the front office in complete disarray as well, there's barely any chance of big free agents coming to New York.

Moving to the New York Knicks would be the worst-case scenario for Fred VanVleet, as it wouldn't help his ambitions of winning a Championship one bit.

