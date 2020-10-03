NBA trade options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Goran Dragic

The Miami Heat, who have made the Finals this year, have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, with numerous NBA trade rumors surrounding some of the key players in the team's success. One such player is Goran Dragic.

Goran Dragic is out for Game 2 with a torn plantar fascia, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/sQbGcNRHmx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2020

Apart from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat also owe much of their success to Goran Dragic who took over point-guard duties and routinely pulled off special plays in key moments.

However, with Dragic becoming a free agent, multiple NBA trade rumors have strived to speculate about the 34-year-old's next destination. While it remains to be seen where the player eventually heads to, let us take a look at two teams that could be the best and worst trade options for Goran Dragic this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Staying with the Miami Heat could be the best option for Goran Dragic

Re-signing with the Miami Heat could be the best option for Goran Dragic.

Despite their relative inexperience, the Miami Heat have already proven themselves as the kings of the East.

While they are the overwhelming underdogs against the star-studded LA Lakers, the organization could choose to change the same in the future by having a deeper squad. If that happens, Goran Dragic could have a legitimate chance of becoming an NBA champion with the Miami Heat.

If the experienced roster also manages to gel well, the Heat could be one of the teams to beat next season, something that should make Goran Dragic stay with the franchise in what looks like the best-case scenario for him.

Hard work pays off !!!! Let’s go @MiamiHEAT we are in the finals !!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CyTjDDcg9Y — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) September 28, 2020

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumor: The New York Knicks could be the worst-case scenario for Goran Dragic

New York Knicks would not be the right team for Goran Dragic.

Out of all the NBA trade rumors floating around about Goran Dragic's probable destination, the New York Knicks could be the worst for the player.

On paper, Dragic should undoubtedly be a great fit in the New York Knicks. That is because the team not only needs a better facilitator but also someone with three-point prowess, something the 34-year-old could provide.

Unfortunately, it is no secret how poor the New York Knick's front office really is. Despite having the potential to attract free agents, the organization has been so badly run that the team didn't even get close to making the NBA Playoffs this season, something that is unlikely to change next season too.

Considering how bleak the future looks for the New York Knicks, this NBA trade rumor would be the worst-case scenario for Goran Dragic.