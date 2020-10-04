NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for DeMar DeRozan 

After being one of the most dominant franchises for the first half of the last decade, it seems like the San Antonio Spurs have sunk like a rock to the bottom of the ocean. Now a team struggling to even make the NBA Playoffs, Spurs star DeMar DeRozan will be ecstatic to be a free agent this offseason. With the 31-year-old still a very productive player capable of contributing to a winning team, NBA trade rumors have speculated endlessly on where DeRozan may end up next.

While only time will tell which city DeMar DeRozan calls home next season, here are two teams that are the best and the worst-case scenarios for the player this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Moving to the Charlotte Hornets could be best for DeMar DeRozan

Moving to Charlotte could help revamp DeRozan's career

After several disappointing years with the San Antonio Spurs, DeMar DeRozan will want to find a way to revamp his career in a new city, and doing this in an established team would mean no game time whatsoever for the 31-year-old.

MALIK MONK CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️ pic.twitter.com/xORfOiVs8C — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets, despite not being a playoff team just yet, have slowly been moving in the right direction. They have accumulated promising young players such as Devonte' Graham, Malik Monk, and Terry Rozier, and are developing them really well.

If DeMar DeRozan gets an NBA trade to the Charlotte Hornets, not only will he be the leader of this young team, but he will also play a role as a veteran who can be looked up to and learned from.

For these very reasons, an NBA trade to the Charlotte Hornets could be the best-case scenario for DeMar DeRozan.

NBA Trade Rumors: Staying with the San Antonio Spurs would be the worst-case scenario for DeMar DeRozan

Staying with the San Antonio Spurs would not be the right decision to make for DeMar DeRozan

At this moment, the San Antonio Spurs are a worse team now than the side that DeMar DeRozan came into.

For years now, DeRozan has been involved in countless NBA trade rumors, and this offseason is his chance to get away from San Antonio.

This DeMar DeRozan poster is slept on. 😤😤



And it’s on his former teampic.twitter.com/l71Fk6IaL8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 4, 2020

It may be harsh to say so, but with the current condition of the team, the San Antonio Spurs' future looks nothing but bleak. While the franchise does have some young talent, there isn't nearly enough promise to warrant DeMar DeRozan choosing to stay put.

With all that in mind, staying with the San Antonio Spurs would be the absolute worst-case scenario for DeMar DeRozan. We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding the same.

