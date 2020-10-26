NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Dwight Howard 

The LA Lakers have now won 17 NBA Championships, with their most recent title coming in the Orlando Bubble. The LeBron James-led team was one of the most dominant ones last season as it made light work of most teams it came up against in the postseason. Dwight Howard, as an impact player off the bench, was a key contributor in the franchise's dominant run. However, with the player turning to free agency this off-season, NBA trade rumors have speculated about his possible next destination.

On that note, let us have a look at the teams that could be the best and worst-case scenarios for Dwight Howard this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Staying with the LA Lakers would be in Dwight Howard's best interests

The LA Lakers would be the best-case scenario for Dwight Howard this off-season.

At 34, Dwight Howard finally became an NBA champion. And if he chooses to stay with the LA Lakers, he could win more championships.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis being one of the most dominant duos in the NBA right now, the franchise has a very strong base already. If it could retain players like Rajon Rondo beyond this season, it has a very good chance of making another successful title run next season as well.

Dwight Howard. Finally an NBA champion. Don’t ever give up on your dreams. pic.twitter.com/qFYRTE14Pk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 12, 2020

Dwight Howard may only be a role player for the team, but with his age and current skill set, he doesn't have the ability to be a starter on a contending team anymore.

Considering the same and the fact that the LA Lakers have a very good chance of making another championship run in the near future, staying with the franchise would be Dwight Howard's best-case scenario this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dwight Howard must stay away from a move to the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets could be the worst-case scenario for Dwight Howard this off-season.

The Houston Rockets' small-ball lineup may have been entertaining to watch during the regular season, but it miserably failed them during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

According to NBA trade rumors, despite the failure of their preferred system, the franchise is likely to continue the same but with a traditional center. While that may be a step in the right direction for the Houston Rockets, Dwight Howard needs to, nevertheless, stay away from the franchise.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard & 3 x NBA Champion JaVale McGee! pic.twitter.com/JRCJs3p3Uu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 12, 2020

For starters, there are questions surrounding Russell Westbrook, especially after his performances during the 2020 NBA postseason. Couple that with the fact that the team could take time to adjust to the system of a new head coach, their chances of immediate success are very remote.

Considering the same, even if the franchise is apparently moving in the right direction, a move to the Houston Rockets would be the worst-case scenario for Dwight Howard this off-season.