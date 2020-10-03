NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Gordon Hayward

Despite having one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Boston Celtics had an amazing regular season and also impressed in the NBA Playoffs this season. Not surprisingly, numerous NBA trade rumors have surrounded some of their key players, one of them being about Gordon Hayward and his probable next destination.

During the Celtics' run this season, apart from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward also proved to be a key player for the franchise.

Ever since returning from his horrifying injury, Hayward has only gotten better with every game, with his performances attracting the attention of many teams. With the 30-year-old entering free agency this off-season, NBA trade rumors have been abuzz about a possible move for the player away from Boston.

While Gordon Hayward's future course of action remains to be seen, let's analyze two teams that could be the best and worst possible NBA trade options for him this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Staying with the Boston Celtics could be the best option for Gordon Hayward

Staying with the Boston Celtics could be the perfect option for Gordon Hayward.

The Boston Celtics are genuine contenders for the NBA Championship now.

While Jayson Tatum and Brown have been the prominent faces for the Celtics, the team's supporting cast in Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis and Kemba Walker has been phenomenal as well.

It essentially means that the Celtics are a balanced franchise and are not overly dependent on a particular player.

For Gordon Hayward, it is a very favorable position to be in. He is not only a proven fit in the Boston Celtics system, but he knows that if he stays, there is a good chance that he could become an NBA champion with the team in the near future.

Thus the best-case scenario for Gordon Hayward would be to stay with the Celtics who have a promising future in the NBA ahead of them.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Charlotte Hornets could be the worst-case scenario for Gordon Hayward

The Charlott Hornets seem to have no direction whatsoever.

Despite NBA trade rumors linking Gordon Hayward with the Charlotte Hornets, this move would make no sense whatsoever for the player.

If he moves to this franchise, not only would Hayward give up a chance to win an NBA Championship in the near future, it could also jeopardize his hopes of even appearing in the playoffs.

While it must be said that the Charlotte Hornets have something to smile about due to the emerging promising young talent in their team, there is still no reason for Hayward to choose the Hornets over signing again with the Boston Celtics.

Considering these factors, the Charlotte Hornets appear to be the absolute worst-case scenario for Gordon Hayward.