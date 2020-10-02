NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Montrezl Harrell

After an impressive regular season but a disappointing 2020 NBA Playoffs with the LA Clippers, Montrezl Harrell is a free agent this offseason. Many NBA trade rumors have talked about the friction between the player and the Clippers' front office and have linked the star to a host of different teams in the NBA.

Only time can tell which franchise Montrezl Harrell chooses to represent next. In this article, we will discuss which teams will be the best and worst options for the player this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: The Dallas Mavericks could be the best option for Montrezl Harrell

The Dallas Mavericks could be the best-case scenario for Montrezl Harrell.

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the dark horses in this year's NBA Playoffs, but their postseason ended disappointingly. They lost vital games, not due to bad performances, but due to injuries to key players, including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, with the latter having to sit out most of the series.

Although the team is very strong, it needs a player that can come off the bench and contribute massively on the defensive end, while also being a decisive factor on the other side of the floor. This is a role that Montrezl Harrell can play perfectly.

Montrezl Harrell could be a good fit for Dallas and the 26-year-old would also be playing for one of the few organizations in the NBA that can mount a serious challenge for a Championship.

With the franchise having so much potential, we think the Dallas Mavericks would be the best-case scenario for Montrezl Harrell this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: The New York Knicks are the worst-case scenario for Montrezl Harrell

The New York Knicks are the worst possible fit for Montrezl Harrell.

Montrezl Harrell would be a terrible fit for the New York Knicks mainly due to two reasons. Not only do the Knicks have too many power forwards already, but there are spacing issues in the team as well.

The franchise's brightest stars are RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, and neither is even close to being an efficient shooter from behind the arc. On the other hand, Montrezl Harrell is only effective from the inside on offense. Therefore, his addition won't solve the team's main issues.

Moreover, the New York Knicks' front office has been a shambles for years now. Despite representing a big city, the New York Knicks are no longer a free agent destination. This is solely down to the top brass' complacency, which has resulted in the organization being run into the ground.

If Montrezl Harrel harbors any hopes of winning an NBA championship, he should avoid a move to the New York Knicks at all costs.

