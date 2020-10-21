NBA Trade Options: Why Ivica Zubac needs to leave LA Clippers after an underwhelming season for the franchise

Despite being deemed one of the favorites to win it all, the LA Clippers massively disappointed during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Since their exit from the Orlando Bubble, the Clippers have been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors regarding the role players who could leave the franchise this off-season. One of these players is Ivica Zubac.

The 23-year-old can be a positive influence on the court, but he was never given the necessary game-time that his ability merited.

Ivica Zubac only averaged 18.4 minutes per game, a number ridiculously low for a starting player in the NBA. Considering the same, the player could look for a trade away from the LA Clippers this off-season.

On that note, let us take a look at a few more reasons why Zubac needs to move to a different team before the start of the next season.

NBA Trade Options: Ivica Zubac does not get the respect he deserves from the LA Clippers

Ivica Zubac is the epitome of an underrated player in the NBA. While many who have watched the LA Clippers' games may not think very highly of the player, the 23-year-old put up some staggering numbers in the 2019-20 season.

Zubac averaged 16.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per 36 minutes. Considering these impressive numbers, the player deserved more than 18 minutes on the court every game.

Despite Ivica Zubac's credentials, Doc Rivers seemingly failed to fully appreciate the player's potential, something that may not change under new LA Lakers head coach Tyronn Lue too. Hence, Zubac needs to demand for a trade to a different team to get the recognition and game-time he truly deserves.

NBA Trade Options: Ivica Zubac's skill set is sure to attract interest from other contending teams

Ivica Zubac could offer far more to other contending teams in the NBA.

Despite being 7' tall, Ivica Zubac is surprisingly nimble for his stature, and unlike many of his counterparts, he has the ability to hold his own against outside players in open space.

The LA Clippers player can be slightly clumsy in one-on-one situations at times, but his ability to protect the rim and reliably score from the inside in offense more than make up for any weakness he may have.

Considering Ivica Zubac's skill set, if the LA Clippers were to make the player available, the 23-year-old would surely field interest from many teams in the league.

NBA trade rumors in this regard seem to indicate that teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets could pursue him. If teams of such caliber acquire Ivica Zubac this off-season, the Croatian could be a key factor in a championship team as early as next season.