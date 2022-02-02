NBA Trade Rumors: 2-time All-Defensive star on Minnesota Timberwolves' radar as they try to move Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley in exchange

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing better this season, resulting in a 26-25 record and currently sitting 7th in the Western Conference standings. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the latest NBA trade rumors have linked the Timberwolves to a two-time All-Defensive First Team player.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Timberwolves are looking to trade Patrick Beverley before he reaches free agency. Malik Beasley is also a name Minnesota has been dangling in possible deals and their preferred target is Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

"Before Patrick Beverley reaches free agency, Minnesota is exploring trade avenues involving its veteran point guard in addition to the Timberwolves' conversations regarding Malik Beasley. Marcus Smart has been mentioned as a recent target for Minnesota who would fill Beverley's integral role in the Wolves' starting lineup," Fischer said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics are two teams expected to be active at the trade deadline. Both teams are looking to improve their roster as they push to finish in playoff positions rather than the play-in tournament.

The Timberwolves have a number of veterans like Beverley and Beasley, as well as young players like Josh Okogie. They actively pursued Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, even making a variety of offers that do not involve Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Marcus Smart is a great alternative for the Minnesota Timberwolves since he's one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Smart can guard multiple positions, shoot threes and make plays. He fits in perfectly with D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt, moving Anthony Edwards to small forward.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are actively trying to upgrade their roster, as well as trim their payroll to avoid paying the luxury tax. Smart has been in trade rumors for the past couple of years, but the Celtics appear reluctant to let him go. In addition to Smart, the Celtics have made a lot of players available including Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder.

Minnesota Timberwolves linked with several players prior to the trade deadline

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers.

In addition to Marcus Smart and Ben Simmons, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been linked to a number of players this season. The Timberwolves were one of the teams to show interest in Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, while also being linked with Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Timberwolves are also interested in their former player, Robert Covington. He played one and a half seasons for Minnesota before getting traded to the Houston Rockets. The 31-year-old currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers and they appear ready to trade Covington.

The Timberwolves look like they have finally figured out how to win. They are on pace to make the postseason for the first time since 2018 and only the second time since 2004. Karl-Anthony Towns is dominant, D'Angelo Russell is playing like an All-Star and Anthony Edwards could be a future MVP.

