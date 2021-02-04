NBA Trade Rumors: 3 centers that the Golden State Warriors can target before the deadline

The Golden State Warriors may need to enter the trade market for a center after both Kevon Looney and James Wiseman went out due to injury.

The Warriors are somewhat undersized as a whole, so adding an extra big to their roster could have long-term benefits.

The Warriors say an ankle sprain will sideline Kevon Looney for at least two weeks: pic.twitter.com/doM9Q8P3Ce — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2021

Kevon Looney is expected to miss at least two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle in Tuesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics. James Wiseman is still awaiting re-evaluation on a sprained left wrist, and his return is indefinite.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 potential fits at center for the Golden State Warriors

Now missing two of their largest players, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in urgent need of a big man to fill the void.

Their needs could be met by numerous big men around the league, but these are the three centers that are most likely to help the Golden State make a postseason run.

1 - Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a great fit at the center position for this depleted Golden State Warriors team. Drummond is averaging a league-leading 15.1 rebounds per game, providing a dominant force in the paint against any opposing center.

Drummond has been putting up outstanding numbers for the Cavaliers, but they have not been performing as well as they would like.

The Cavs are currently 10-12 on the season and could perhaps benefit from a trade with the Golden State Warriors.

2 - Christian Wood (Houston Rockets)

Houston Rockets' center Christian Wood could provide an intriguing option for the Warriors in their hunt for a big man.

Wood is putting in a team-high 10.7 rebounds per game, making a name for himself with his terrific offensive output in Houston.

Christian Wood has been so good all season. he is a big man swiss army knife featuring so many skills, and i thought he had his best half of 2021 tonight in OKC.



This is a mixtape of it, including one hustle play at the end to keep possession alive for a 3.



He was waived twice! pic.twitter.com/wopZZ6Dnwx — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 2, 2021

The Golden State Warriors would need a pretty offer in order to acquire Christian Wood, as Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has openly expressed his pleasure with Wood's progression.

Houston's most recent loss sent them to 10-10 on the season, and they could possibly benefit from a trade as well.

3 - Enes Kanter ( Portland Trail Blazers)

Enes Kanter of the Portland Trail Blazers presents a solid option for a trade with the Warriors as he is putting up some outstanding numbers thus far.

With 11.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, Kanter has been using his physicality in the paint to great success.

The Trail Blazers are in the middle of the pack, carrying an 11-9 record. A trade for Kanter could benefit both sides, as Portland already has a talented Jusuf Nurkic at the center position.