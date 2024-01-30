NBA trade rumors: 3 enticing deals Lakers could toss at Hawks to land Dejounte Murray in LA

The LA Lakers have had an up-and-down start to 2024. They have maintained their mediocre record of late, going 2-2 in their last four. However, the Lakers remain in the thick of trade rumors as the deadline approaches. LeBron James-led teams have been active at the deadline before as they try to add pieces to help the legend reach another title.

This year the Lakers have been one of the many teams linked with guard Dejounte Murray. The Atlanta Hawks star has been in trade rumors for more than a month. However, the Hawks have remained holdfast on their asking price and have yet to deal with the guard.

The Lakers have the pieces that could make it happen. Let’s take a look at their options.

Three ways the LA Lakers could land Dejounte Murray

The Lakers have young players on tradeable deals. They also have some draft capital they could package with players to land an All-Star like Murray. Here are three easy ways Rob Pelinka and the Lakers could land Murray.

No. 1 - D’Angelo Russell and a first-round pick

The Lakers could deal D'Angelo Russell.

Now this is the most simple. Most expect a pick would have to be packaged to any player, especially with Russell for this to work for Atlanta. LA does not have their first-round pick in 2024. They do own their first-round selections in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2029.

It is the easiest move as Russell has shown some flashes recently and increased his trade value. He also plays the same position as Murray so it is an easy replacement. The two have similar contracts as Murray makes $18 million and Russell is making $17.3 this season.

They could sell high on Russell right now. They would get an upgrade on the defensive end with Murray.

No. 2 - Rui Hachimura & Gabe Vincent for Murray and Patty Mills

Rui Hachimura could be a tradeable piece for LA.

Hachimura and Vincent were two of LA's big signings this offseason. Vincent has struggled with injuries and only appeared in five games. LA would not be tied to him if he needed to be dealt with.

Hachimura has not played like he did during their playoff run last season. He has played in 34 games this season and averages 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is a young player who could attract the Hawks after he showed major flashes last season.

Mills could be an addition to make the salaries work. LA could waive him or stash him as a veteran ball handler to help during the playoffs.

No. 3 - Three-way deal with Dallas

Dejounte Murray

Just like any hypothetical three-team deal, this one gets a bit tricky. The Dallas Mavericks need some defensive help, especially on the wing. They could get involved to get a piece from Atlanta. Let’s break down the trade.

The Hawks would receive a first-round pick from the Lakers and one from the Mavs. They would also get D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent from LA The Mavs would send Josh Green.

Atlanta gets two young players Vincent and Green on cheaper deals with potential. They also get a red-hot Russell who can also be dealt after the season.

Dallas would receive De’Andre Hunter from Atlanta. He gives them another 3-and-D wing with some size and physicality the current Dallas roster lacks.

LA would get Murray of course. They would also get Richaun Holmes from the Mavs to make the salaries work. Holmes has struggled to stay on the floor in Dallas but would be another veteran wing in the LA rotation off the bench.

