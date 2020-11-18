NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Brooklyn Nets will be title favorites with the acquisition of James Harden

As the NBA's trading has begun, there is still a lot of excitement circulating in NBA Trade Rumors regarding the future of James Harden. After it was broken that the former MVP of the league wants out of Houston, several teams have arisen as possible candidates for his signature, including the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden continued his stellar form last season, however has struggled in Houston to progress his side in the playoffs. The guard may now be looking for a Championship and NBA Trade Rumors suggest he is not going to find it at the Rockets.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why James Harden could help Brooklyn Nets to a Championship after rejecting $50m a year contract extension

The latest NBA Trade Rumors took an exciting turn last night as it was announced James Harden had rejected a contract extension, reportedly worth $50 million a year. This would suggest that Harden really is serious about his desire to leave the Houston Rockets and play for a contender this season.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

If a proposed deal to the Brooklyn Nets goes through, it could prove monumental for the franchise. This article will have a look at why the Nets would succeed if they were to acquire James Harden.

#1 Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's Championship experience

The team that is gathering the most hype heading into the NBA season are the Brooklyn Nets, who will have both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving fully fit for the season tip-off on December 22nd. The two superstars have both won Championships with Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers respectively.

Kevin Durant won the Finals MVP in back to back seasons with the Warriors and Kyrie Irving hit a dagger three in Game 7 of the Cavaliers Championship winning game in 2016. James Harden was well-catered for in Houston, but neither Chris Paul nor Russell Westbrook quite had the experience these two have. To be mentioned in Basketball folklore, James Harden will want to be remembered for a title not just his scoring, and these two superstars could help get him there.

#2 James Harden's ball-sharing ability

A lot has been made over the years regarding James Harden's scoring ability and rightfully so. He will go down as one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen, averaging over 30 points in the last three years.

Less has been made, however, of his ability to spread the floor and provide assists. His dribbling ability and eagerness to control the offense is natural of an All-Star but Harden has dramatically improved his ball-sharing contribution. In the last three years he averaged almost 8 assists and in 2016 was the NBA's leading creator with a staggering 11 per game.

Critics will suggest that James Harden won't be able to work alongside KD and Irving, however, it could easily prove to be the opposite. Inevitably Irving will run the floor as the master-creator, however, if the trio is to work and win Harden will have to contribute not just as a scorer.

#3 Steve Nash and Mike D'Antoni at the helm

Managing two superstar egos is hard enough for most franchises, think of Shaq and Kobe or Kyrie and LeBron. Three could cause internal chaos. If the Brooklyn Nets were to trade for James Harden though, they could rest easy knowing Steve Nash is the perfect leader to quash any beef. Furthermore, former Rockets Head Coach Mike D'Antoni will be Nash's assistant. It would be difficult to gather a better pairing of experience as a player and experience coaching a player.

Having even one superstar could prove to be enough for the Brooklyn Nets to finish in the top 4 seeds in the Easter. A much easier conference than that of the West, LeBron has carried the Cavaliers, Kawhi Leonard the Raptors, and Jimmy Butler the Heat, all to NBA Finals. If they were to have three, it would be hard to stop them.