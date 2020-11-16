NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Dennis Schroder is the perfect acquisition for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers were recently crowned as 2020 NBA champions in the Orlando Bubble. The LeBron James led team was incredible during the postseason, as they embarked on a dominant run to the title. With the next season looking far more competitive, thanks to the returning Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the franchise needs to bolster the roster in order to launch a title defense. As a result, NBA Trade Rumors have linked the franchise with numerous new pieces. The latest reports reveal that Dennis Schroder is almost certain to be the latest LA Lakers acquisition, ahead of next season.

The deal can be formalized after Wednesday night's draft, once the Lakers make the draft selection for the Thunder at No. 28. https://t.co/lwgvqsO9QW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Here are 3 reasons why Dennis Schroder could be the perfect addition to the LA Lakers this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Dennis Schroder would be the perfect fit for the LA Lakers

We take a look at how Dennis Schroder can cover for the LA Lakers' earlier weaknesses. We will also be covering the result of this trade on the future of other stars linked with offseason moves by the NBA Trade Rumors.

#1 A Third Scoring Option

Dennis Schroder

The LA Lakers were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA last season. However, the team had a tendency to struggle on the offensive end, especially when the ball wasn't in the hands of LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

James and Davis are outstanding in the primary and secondary scoring roles. However, the team lacked a third scoring option who could create his own shot. While many believed Kyle Kuzma could evolve into a third scorer, his inconsistency prevented him from filling the role. As a result, NBA Trade Rumors have long linked the LA Lakers with a ball-handling scorer.

Dennis Schroder could potentially fill that gaping hole. The 27-year-old averaged an impressive 18.9 points in just 30.8 minutes per game last season. Schroder's consistency on the offensive end was crucial for the OKC Thunder's playoff run last season.

#2 A Capable Playmaker

LeBron James

LeBron James is acknowledged as one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Unfortunately, he's also 35-years-old and can't initiate every play for 48 minutes a night. NBA Trade Rumors also indicate that Rajon Rondo, who was sensational for the LA Lakers in the playoffs, is set to depart the team in the offseason. As a result, the Lakers need a ball-handler who can distribute and run plays.

Dennis Schroder with the quick change of direction for the @okcthunder! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/xkOmGCYYGa — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Rondo is an all-time passing great and replacing his production is no easy task. However, Schroder shows promise as a playmaker. Operating in an off-ball role for the OKC Thunder, the star averaged 4.0 assists last year, despite sharing ball-handling duties with Chris Paul. The 27-year-old can act as a floor general, and run plays in clutch time.

#3 Spacing the floor

Danny Green

The LA Lakers are a below-average 3-point shooting team and that's always a cause for concern in the modern NBA. The team's shooting from behind the arc is arguably their only glaring weakness and NBA Trade Rumors suggested the acquisition of a shooting threat was a priority for the franchise.

Danny Green was brought in last season, as a specialist 3-point shooter. However, the 33-year-old's shooting dropped off a cliff in the playoffs despite receiving several open looks.

Dennis Schroder shot a career-high 38.5% from deep, on 5 attempts per game last season. He would improve the shooting percentage of the team and improve the spacing, which was narrow and constricted at times. This would allow players such as Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee to be far more effective.

