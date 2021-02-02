NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should be a part of the JJ Redick sweepstakes

New Orleans Pelicans' shooting guard JJ Redick has in the news lately, with multiple NBA Trade Rumors linking him with three Eastern Conference heavyweights. However, there are other teams that may get involved in the Redick sweepstakes. On that note, let's check out three teams apart from the current frontrunners that could benefit from adding the sharpshooter to their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should join the race to sign JJ Redick

JJ Redick is a 15-year veteran plying his trade in the NBA, and is still considered to be a valuable player by his peers and coaches. Known for his 3-point shooting and locker room presence, Redick can be a decent option to have as a catch and shoot guy on a contending roster.

Here are three teams that should make a last-ditch attempt to sign the former LA Clippers guard:

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers started the season strongly, but have fizzled out in recent weeks due to injuries to key players. CJ McCollum is expected to be out for an extended period, while starting center Jusuf Nurkic won't return until March.

A handy option for the Trail Blazers could be an NBA trade for JJ Redick, who will provide much needed 3-point shooting threat in the absence of CJ McCollum.

Damian Lillard has already taken over the playmaking burden, and combining an off-ball threat like JJ Redick could significantly improve Portland's current squad.

The Pelicans, viewed as a key team in NBA trade market, are receiving calls on Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick from interested teams and have shown openness to discussing both, per sources.



More in latest Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/KpLWLLTMZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

#2 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks are knocking down just 32.8 percent of their triples this season, and it has been apparent throughout their first 19 of the season games that they desperately need more shooters.

Enter JJ Redick, who has shot 41.4 percent on 5.1 attempts from behind the arc in his career.

The Mavs have been of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league this season, and making an NBA trade for Redick would help them sort out their woes from downtown.

The veteran is also a brilliant off-ball player who could make teams pay for double-teaming Luka Doncic.

Wrote about JJ Redick as a potential target for the #Celtics on Friday with their trade exception; https://t.co/ykKQGeU2Bk — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 31, 2021

#3 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

It is evident that any contending team in the modern NBA possesses multiple players who can shoot well from behind the arc. In the recent past, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets have tried to surround their main ballhandlers with as many as four specialist shooters, in order to maximize their playmaking abilities.

One team that could continue the trend are the Milwaukee Bucks, who have the assets to complete an NBA trade for JJ Redick from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest driving threats in basketball, and having JJ Redick operate in the corner and knock down threes off Giannis' kick-outs could be effective in the postseason.