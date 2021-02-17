NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target Blake Griffin

After his agent announced on Monday that he would be sitting out of the Detroit Pistons' games for the foreseeable future, Blake Griffin's name has been plastered across NBA Trade Rumors.

The franchise is reportedly weighing up their options for a potential trade. A buyout looks like the most likely proposition, as it would make Blake Griffin far more attractive to potential suitors.

While Blake Griffin's time in Detroit has been far from a success, owing to the player's injuries and the side's recent rebuild, the power forward can still offer a lot to a playoff contender, considering his athleticism and ability at both ends of the floor.

Best Of Blake Griffin with the Pistons! pic.twitter.com/OgW3E5I3jm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 15, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that could make a trade for Blake Griffin. Two have the wherewithal to make a deal with the Pistons, while the other will likely only pursue the former All-Star in a buyout.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could benefit by signing Blake Griffin

#1 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the few sides in the league that could make a trade for Blake Griffin. However, any such deal could possibly involve the Spurs giving up LeMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles and another young talent to the Pistons in exchange for Blake Griffin.

Aldridge recently succumbed to a hip injury, so Griffin could be the perfect replacement considering the latter's age and output. There is no timetable as yet confirmed for the return of the Spurs star, whose involvement could be matched by the incoming power forward.

There's no exact timetable for LaMarcus Aldridge to return from his hip injury. He's still rehabbing and not particularly close, Pop says, plus it's not such a simple process to join a team mid-road trip in the COVID era.



LA will miss his 6th straight game tonight in Charlotte. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 14, 2021

Blake Griffin is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds this campaign. His athleticism is his great upside, something that made him a threat throughout his prime years in LA.

So, Blake Griffin's arrival could mean that the Spurs continue to surprise teams in the West and return to the playoffs after missing out last season. If that doesn't happen, the forward would, at least, be a tradeable commodity next season on an expiring deal.

#2 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been widely mentioned in NBA Trade Rumors regarding Blake Griffin.

Odds for Blake Griffin’s next team if traded:



Miami Heat: 7/2

OKC Thunder: 4/1

Boston Celtics: 5/1

Charlotte Hornets: 6/1

LA Lakers: 6/1

Portland Trailblazers: 15/2

Chicago Bulls: 11/1

Brooklyn Nets: 12/1

Golden State Warriors: 12/1

Philadelphia 76ers: 12/1



(Via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/pKK0vyBGCf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2021

Although the Heat have dropped outside of the playoff picture recently, they have the players and experience to make their way back into the East's postseason berths. The franchise has been battling with injuries. But they look to have returned to their best recently with Jimmy Butler back in their starting lineup.

Bringing in Blake Griffin on a buyout would be a low-cost move for Pat Riley, as the franchise will be able to make additional signings prior to the March 25th trade deadline.

The Heat lack All-Star quality in the power forward position, something that Blake Griffin could add to their veteran bench roster.

#3 Oklahoma City Thunder

Blake Griffin walks onto the court for the Detroit Pistons.

Among the most likely contenders in NBA Trade Rumors to make a deal for Blake Griffin are the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the Thunder, a deal for Blake Griffin would make a lot of sense: they will be able to offload multiple expiring contracts while gaining future draft picks, of which they already have plenty. Meanwhile for Detroit, a deal would help in enabling them to free up salary space but would mean giving up some of their future development.

Oklahoma City Thunder, a team currently under rebuilding, have impressed recently by taking the LA Lakers to overtime twice and beating the Milwaukee Bucks.

So, pairing Blake Griffin with their young talent like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort could be a savvy move for their hopes of sneaking into this year's playoff picture.