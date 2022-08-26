NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams viewed as obvious landing spots for Russell Westbrook

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been in trade rumors ever since the offseason started. Although nothing has transpired yet, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote that there are three teams that could be obvious landing spots for Westbrook.

A league executive told Pincus that the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs were the three possible franchises. All these teams have already been linked to Russell Westbrook over the summer.

A major setback for the LA Lakers in trade negotiations has been the drop in Westbrook's trade value. The point guard had a rough run last season, where he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 appearances.

A drop in Westbrook's production has meant that teams are also asking for draft picks. The Lakers were initially reluctant to give up picks, but it seems like they have now opened up to the idea.

Only time will tell if a deal for Russell Westbrook materializes.

Will Russell Westbrook be part of the LA Lakers roster next season?

Russell Westbrook returned to his hometown in 2021 in hopes of helping the LA Lakers win a championship. Things didn't go as planned, and LA failed to even make the play-in tournament.

The Lakers are on a win-now mentality as LeBron James won't be playing forever. He recently signed a two-year extension, which gives the Lakers a three-year window at max to win with James as their leader. This has meant that LA is looking to add players that complement James' style of play.

Last season made it abundantly clear that Russell Westbrook and James cannot co-exist without one agreeing to give up on the ball. Keeping Westbrook burns a hole in the Lakers' pockets because of his $47 million salary.

The high wage has meant that even rebuilding teams haven't been willing to take on Westbrook's contract without draft capital.

The arrival of Patrick Beverley has added yet another chapter to the Westbrook transfer saga. The team acquired Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Beverley and Westbrook have often found themselves at opposing ends with some not-so-memorable memories.

According to many analysts, Westbrook's time in LA is limited. However, the league is full of surprises and anything can happen. If the Lakers are not able to find a deal, they will have to find a way to make their roster — with Westbrook in it — work.

