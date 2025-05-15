NBA Trade Rumors: $4,900,000,000 franchise handed best odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo via blockbuster trade 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained committed to winning with the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his career. However, after their third straight first-round playoff exit last month, the Bucks star is reportedly open to exploring other options for the first time in his career, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
While he has not officially requested a trade yet, many teams are likely to try and add Antetokounmpo to their lineup if he becomes available. As per Bovada, the Houston Rockets, valued at $4.9 billion per Forbes, are the favorites to land the 2021 Finals MVP, likely based on what they can offer in return.
Antetokounmpo is under contract for the next three seasons, set to earn $57.6 million in the next season, with 2027-28 as a player option. He will be eligible to sign a four-year, $293.4 million extension in the 2026 offseason.
The Milwaukee Bucks traded all their draft capital to build around the two-time MVP, and need young talent and picks as their chances at title contention next season seem bleak after Damian Lillard's injury. That's where the Rockets' young talent and picks can entice the Bucks.
Apart from the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Houston also has nine future first-rounders, including five that can be traded over the next seven years. They will likely have to cough up a significant combination of their young stars and draft capital to make this deal work.
Moreover, "The Greek Freak" is also reportedly intrigued by the opportunity to play in a state where there is no state income tax. As Texas matches the criteria, the Rockets may provide even more appeal for the former NBA champion to consider Houston as his next destination.
Dwight Howard shares advice for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid Bucks exit speculation
After the news of Antetokounmpo being open to switching teams broke out, former NBA star Dwight Howard offered him some advice via social media. The incoming Hall of Famer advised Antetokounmpo to stay put in Milwaukee, citing his own experience in the matter.
"Don’t leave Giannis coming from someone who been there," Howard tweeted Monday on X/Twitter.
Howard left the Orlando Magic after eight strong seasons to join the LA Lakers in 2012. However, his stint with the Lakers turned out to be unsuccessful, and the former No. 1 pick did not find a long-term home since then for his remaining 10 years in the league.
Antetokounmpo concluded his 12th season with the Bucks averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. The star forward shot 60.1% from the field and is a top-three candidate for the 2024-25 NBA MVP award.
