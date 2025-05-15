NBA Trade Rumors: $4,900,000,000 franchise handed best odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo via blockbuster trade 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained committed to winning with the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his career. However, after their third straight first-round playoff exit last month, the Bucks star is reportedly open to exploring other options for the first time in his career, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ad

While he has not officially requested a trade yet, many teams are likely to try and add Antetokounmpo to their lineup if he becomes available. As per Bovada, the Houston Rockets, valued at $4.9 billion per Forbes, are the favorites to land the 2021 Finals MVP, likely based on what they can offer in return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antetokounmpo is under contract for the next three seasons, set to earn $57.6 million in the next season, with 2027-28 as a player option. He will be eligible to sign a four-year, $293.4 million extension in the 2026 offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded all their draft capital to build around the two-time MVP, and need young talent and picks as their chances at title contention next season seem bleak after Damian Lillard's injury. That's where the Rockets' young talent and picks can entice the Bucks.

Ad

Apart from the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Houston also has nine future first-rounders, including five that can be traded over the next seven years. They will likely have to cough up a significant combination of their young stars and draft capital to make this deal work.

Moreover, "The Greek Freak" is also reportedly intrigued by the opportunity to play in a state where there is no state income tax. As Texas matches the criteria, the Rockets may provide even more appeal for the former NBA champion to consider Houston as his next destination.

Ad

Dwight Howard shares advice for Giannis Antetokounmpo amid Bucks exit speculation

After the news of Antetokounmpo being open to switching teams broke out, former NBA star Dwight Howard offered him some advice via social media. The incoming Hall of Famer advised Antetokounmpo to stay put in Milwaukee, citing his own experience in the matter.

"Don’t leave Giannis coming from someone who been there," Howard tweeted Monday on X/Twitter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Howard left the Orlando Magic after eight strong seasons to join the LA Lakers in 2012. However, his stint with the Lakers turned out to be unsuccessful, and the former No. 1 pick did not find a long-term home since then for his remaining 10 years in the league.

Antetokounmpo concluded his 12th season with the Bucks averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. The star forward shot 60.1% from the field and is a top-three candidate for the 2024-25 NBA MVP award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More