NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Players on expiring contracts teams around the league can target

With over a third of the 2020-21 NBA season played, fans are beginning to turn their attention to the NBA Trade Rumors that are gaining traction as we near the deadline for teams to make deals.

Most teams in the league have gauged where they rank and will now be looking at available players who can help them climb the standings. In this article, we have listed 5 players on expiring contracts who we believe teams should target prior to the deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players with expiring deals that could benefit playoff contenders

Now is the time of year when the front offices are once again scrambling to solve their respective sides' early-season deficiencies. Those in the playoff picture will be looking at players becoming free agents in the summer as the perfect targets to help their postseason hopes.

Here are five such stars who have what it takes to advance a franchise's hopes of competing come the end of the season.

#1 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo hasn't seen his name disappear from NBA Trade Rumors even after the shooting guard moved to the Houston Rockets earlier in the season. It is heavily suspected that the 28 year-old could end the year with another side, considering his expiring contract and the fact he has made it known that Houston were not his no.1 destination.

Oladipo is one of the league's elite two-way players, having led the league in steals in 2018. Averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, Oladipo is posting numbers similar to his last NBA All-Star season.

New York Knicks have been involved in NBA Trade Rumors as potential suitors for Oladipo, with the franchise said to be monitoring the guard. He has also been linked with the Miami Heat, who could use a more consistent and experienced scorer in the backcourt.

#2 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan shoots the ball for San Antonio Spurs

Becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, coupled with the fact that the San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild, NBA Trade Rumors have recently focused on the abilities of DeMar DeRozan.

Though it's been said that the forward's move to the Spurs was a mistake, DeRozan is still playing extremely efficient basketball and is averaging 20.2 points and a career-high 6.7 assists.

DeRozan's experience as well as his high-percentage mid-range shooting would make him an extremely valuable player for any playoff contender. The 31 year-old can comfortably be a franchise's second star with his unselfish play on offense.

#3 Andre Drummond

Despite his impending free agency in the summer and the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers brought in Jarrett Allen, Andre Drummond continues to be a threat worthy of playing in a playoff side.

The most obvious name circling in NBA Trade Rumors are the Boston Celtics considering their trade exception. Drummond is currently on $28.75m, therefore his salary is almost a perfect fit for the Celtics, who would possibly add a second-round pick or two to sweeten the deal.

Drummond would bring to any side such as the Boston Celtics incredible rebounding ability and solid defense in the post. The 27 year-old is averaging 17.9 points and 13.8 rebounds to go along with 1.6 steals. He has been the league's leader in rebounding four times throughout his career and would offer an NBA playoff contender decent coverage against the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in the paint.