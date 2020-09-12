NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Players Golden State Warriors will be looking to target this offseason

With offseason nearing, NBA trade rumors have started hitting the internet. NBA teams will be looking to strengthen their current rosters or rebuild for the upcoming season. One of these teams is the Golden State Warriors, who will want to challenge for the NBA championship after finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference this year.

In this article, we will take a look at the five players GSW can target according to NBA trade rumors this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 free agents Golden State Warriors will be looking to trade for this off-season

#1 Serge Ibaka

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Four

At 7 feet tall, Serge Ibaka is a capable defender and holds his own on the offense. The Toronto Raptors big is a free agent this offseason and is part of various NBA trade rumors floating around the internet. Known for his rim protection and strong rebounding, the Spanish-Congolese player can also help teams stretch the floor because of his three-point shooting.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr loves stretch bigs who can play the power forward or the center position, and Ibaka fits the description. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors make a move for the veteran free agent.

Advertisement

#2 Jae Crowder

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

Jae Crowder is currently having the season of his life with the Miami Heat, who recently qualified for the Eastern Conference finals. Crowder played a massive role in the gentleman's sweep of the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Crowder is an excellent defender and plays the role of a spot-up shooter quite well on offense.

Golden State Warriors' priority this season will be bigs, but they also lack experience in the wing position. Jae Crowder is a good combo forward who can help the Warriors contend for the NBA championship next season. However, NBA trade rumors indicate that he will look to stay in Miami, so it will take an excellent offer from GSW to change his mind.