NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players linked with the Golden State Warriors who could help them win the 2021 NBA Championship 

After a year away from the game due to injuries, Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are slated to return at the start of the next season, which has made the franchise a contender to win it all once again. However, with the team's roster still needing some strengthening, the Golden State Warriors have been involved in a plethora of NBA trade rumors this off-season.

In that regard, let's take a look at five such players linked with the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players who could help the Golden State Warriors win the 2021 NBA Championship

For this list, we have analyzed the NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise to pick out five players who are most likely to add depth in areas where the Golden State Warriors need the most bolstering: guard and center positions.

#5 Dwight Howard

After their win against the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, the LA Lakers have been surrounded by NBA trade rumors, as several of their players have turned to free agency this off-season. The Golden State Warriors are one of the interested teams in this regard.

Despite being 34 years old, Dwight Howard is as athletic as ever, and in a resurgent year with the LA Lakers, he arguably played the best basketball of his career.

While it must be said he was a bench player for the franchise, Howard came up big in the post-season. He was elite as a rim protector and versatile as a scorer on the inside as well.

Dwight Howard has shown that he still has the ability to contribute to a championship-winning team. With the Golden State Warriors reportedly interested in his services as per NBA trade rumors, a move to the Bay area could be on the cards for the player this off-season.

#4 Aron Baynes

As per NBA trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly on the lookout for a big man who could not only do the dirty work on the inside but also prop up, when needed to, from behind the arc as well. If that is indeed the case, the franchise need not look any further than Aron Baynes.

The 33-year-old player, much like Dwight Howard, played the best basketball of his NBA career last season, doing so with the Phoenix Suns, while performing at a near All-Star level.

Baynes shot a very impressive 35.1% from the deep, which makes him a very attractive prospect for the Golden State Warriors to pursue. He is also one of the best rim-protectors in the league and could be vital to any franchise's defense.

If the Warriors acquire Aron Baynes during the NBA Free Agency 2020, the franchise could be one of the most dominant teams in the league once again.